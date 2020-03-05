2020 Global Automotive Electrical Products Market - Market Set to Grow by US$30.9 Billion

DUBLIN, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Electrical Products - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide market for Automotive Electrical Products is projected to grow by US$30.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.3%. Lighting Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$31.6 Billion by the year 2025, Lighting Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$870.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Lighting Equipment will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Automotive Lighting Reutlingen GmbH

BBB Industries LLC

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc.

Exide Technologies Inc.

Federal-Mogul LLC

BERU

FIAMM Energy Technology SpA

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc.

Ichikoh Industries Ltd.

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Limited

Johnson Controls Inc.

Koito Manufacturing Company Ltd.

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

Osram Sylvania

Philips North America Corporation

Remy International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Valeo SA

Yazaki Corporation

