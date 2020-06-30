2020 JUNO Award Winners Announced During Virtual Presentation on CBC Music and CBC Gem

Top winners of the night include Alessia Cara with three, both Shawn Mendes and Tory Lanez take home two JUNOS each

TORONTO, June 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) honoured and celebrated the Canadian music industry's rising stars and returning favourites in tonight's virtual broadcast of The JUNOS Presented by TD. Featuring a lineup of guest presenters, the virtual event, now available to stream onwhich aired on the free CBC Gem streaming service, CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages, and for audiences around the world at CBCMusic.ca/junos, announced 42 JUNO Awards across all categories and included special performances by Alessia Cara, iskwē, Neon Dreams, and by The Dead South, Presented by Creative Saskatchewan.

The most decorated artist of the night with three statuettes, Alessia Cara, was awarded Album of the Year Presented by Music Canada for The Pains of Growing. The multi-platinum singer-songwriter also took home statuettes for Pop Album of the Year Presented by Live Nation Canada and Songwriter of the Year Presented by SOCAN.

Shawn Mendes took the title of Single of the Year, for the third year in a row, and Artist of the Year Presented by CBC Music for the second consecutive year. Tory Lanezmaintained his reign of the Rap Recording of the Year category, marking his third consecutive win, as well as being the first artist to win in both the Rap Recording and R&B/Soul Recording category (where he was a co-winner alongside Jessie Reyez) in the same year. For the second year in a row, nine-time JUNO Award winner Avril Lavigne won for JUNO Fan Choice Presented by TD and Regina based The Dead South made their province of Saskatchewan proud by taking home the JUNO for Traditional Roots Album of the Year.

