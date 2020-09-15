2020 Market Study on the Nigerian Energy Requirements with Forecast to 2050

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nigeria Energy Requirements Forecasted to 2050" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is the analysis and forecast of energy carriers in Nigeria. Energy is the facilitator of activity. This report focuses on the energy generated from all energy sources in the country, both primary and secondary and quantifies useful energy available for consumption now (2020) and forecasted to 2050.



The various structural changes envisaged in the future such as the decommissioning of back-up generators and the entry of renewables such solar and wind, the emergence of the use of electric vehicles but the ongoing demand for liquid fuels as well as the fall in the demand for coal all form part of the parameters of the scope of the report.



The primary energy carriers of oil, natural gas, coal, hydro-electric and renewables are all analysed as useful energy in the hands of the consumer. Natural gas consumption is combined with the use of oil and coal where it plays the significant role in the generation of electricity The scope outlook is from 2020 to 2050 integrating all end-user energy carrier generation outputs into a coherent energy mix to meet the needs of an increasingly urbanized population and strongly growing economy.



Methodology

The principal methodology used in the report is applying econometric analysis modelling to an extensive database of global and Nigerian time series that include energy, economic, demographic and social indicators.



A global economic outlook and forecast to 2050 is compiled from seven regions which are benchmarked against forecasts from international bodies such as the OECD. The model allows for input by the user who can alter the forecasts to predict different scenarios. The next section deals with the global oil market and specifically with the international oil price. Here again, the user may alter the forecasted oil consumption levels in each of the seven regions. The oil price is forecast based on an ordinary least squares model econometric as outlined in the report.



The Nigerian macroeconomy is dealt with next where an extensive, national accounts forecast table is part of the model (which also allows user input) and is benchmarked to forecasts made by international organizations.



The energy carriers for Nigeria are individually analysed. In the case of oil, a virtual refinery is modeled with the base being the forecasted oil price. A refining margin is added and through the exchange rate petrol and diesel pump prices for Kenya are arrived at. However, the models for petrol and diesel built below both produced poor fits as evidenced by the low adjusted R-squared and hence had inferior predictive abilities. Hence other statistical techniques were used to forecast their values to

2050.



Electricity generation is the sum of the electricity produced by wind, solar, hydro, biomass, coal, oil, gas and back-up generator energy carriers. In the report, all these sources of energy are forecasted using econometric models and other modelling techniques.

Key Topics Covered:

Scope

Methodology

Key Findings

World Economic Growth

Introduction



Corona Virus Shock



Impacted Economic Sectors



World Economic Growth 2020

World Economic Outlook

World Economic Drivers



Development Economies



World Growth Levers

Supply and Demand in the World Energy Markets

Global Primary Energy Matrix



World Oil



Sectoral Growth of Energy



2020 Consumption of Energy



2050 Consumption of Energy



Oil Price

The Nigerian Economy

Introduction



Corona Virus Pandemic



2020



2021 - 2050

Nigeria Energy Matrices

Nigeria Primary Energy Matrix



Oil





Petrol





Diesel





Electricity





Fossil Fuels





Renewables





2040





Renewable Regulations





Cost





Battery Storage





Solar Photovoltaic and Concentrated





Wind



Electricity Storage

Biography Guy McGregor

Biography Simon McGregor

Glossary

List of Figures

Figure A - Consumption of Electrical Energy 2018 to 2050

Figure 1 - Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs Triangle

Figure 2 - Forecasts of Global Economic Growth

Figure 3 - Global Economic Growth: Selected Economies

Figure 4 - Nigeria Energy Forecasts 2020 to 2050: Economic Assumptions Table

Figure 5 - World Consumption of Primary Energy 2014 - 2018

Figure 6 - World Consumption of Primary Energy 2020 - 2050

Figure 7 - World Proven Oil Reserves

Figure 8 - Oil Econometric Model Statistics

Figure 9 - Ongoing Consumption of Oil while Price Declines due to Oversupply

Figure 10 - Nigerian Energy Forecasts 2020 to 2050: Oil Consumption Table

Figure 11 - Map Nigeria

Figure 12 - Gross Domestic Product at 2010 Constant Basic Prices

Figure 13 - Nigeria: Expenditure on GDP - 2010 Prices (Naira billions)

Figure 14 - Nigeria: Expenditure on GDP - 2010 Prices (Naira billions)

Figure 15 - Nigerian Economic Growth

Figure 16 - Nigerian Economic Growth closing in on the Population

Figure 17 - World Consumption of Primary Energy

Figure 18 - Position of the size of the Nigerian economy amongst its peers in the world

Figure 19 - Petrol Econometric Model Statistics

Figure 20 - Diesel Econometric Model Statistics

Figure 21 - Domestic Petroleum Product Consumption

Figure 22 - Liquid Fuels Demand

Figure 23 - Fossil Fuel Econometric Model Statistics

Figure 24 - Hydro Econometric Model Statistics

Figure 25 - Electricity Component Generators

Figure 26 - Consumption of Electrical Energy

Figure 27 - Long Term Average of PVOUT

Figure 28 - Distribution of Wind Energy

