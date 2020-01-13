2020 Masters of CAM Wildest Parts Competition Now Accepting Entries

TOLLAND, Conn., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mastercam, CAD/CAM software developed by CNC Software, Inc., is proud to sponsor a competition to inspire students and professionals in the manufacturing arena. The 2020 Masters of CAM Wildest Parts Competition is now accepting entries.

The challenge is simple. Create a bold, original item using Mastercam. The competition challenges students and professionals to create something that shows off imaginative design and exciting machining.

Participating in the Wildest Parts Competition is a great opportunity for instructors and students to get inspired in the classroom and motivated to expand their CAD/CAM abilities by the spirit of competition. Entrants are expected to create high quality parts that either haven't been done before or add a new twist to an existing concept.

Now until June 30, 2020, entries will be accepted in four divisions:

Secondary (1st, 2nd, 3rd) – open to individual students at high school level of education.

Postsecondary (1st, 2nd, 3rd) – open to individual students at college/university level of education.

Teams (1st, 2nd, 3rd) – open to groups of students at any level of education.

Professional (1st, 2nd, 3rd) – open to anyone with professional manufacturing experience.

"Last year we received a lot of amazing and creative parts from students and professionals around the world," said Peter Mancini, Education Product Manager at CNC Software. "For example, Riley Traver from Van Buren Tech in Lawrence, MI, was the winner in our Secondary division with a Sprinting Spike Base Plate, and Colin May from Erie Community College in Williamsville, NY made an Engine Block for our Postsecondary division. The parts that they submitted blew our minds, and we look forward to seeing what entries are submitted this coming year!"

All entrants receive a Mastercam t-shirt for participating. Winning entries receive cash, $3,000 for first place; $1,500 for second place; and $500 for third place, in addition to certificates of achievement and more. Anyone interested in a manufacturing and design challenge to break the mold, think outside the box, cut outside the lines, and share their creativity is encouraged to enter.

For more information about the Masters of CAM Wildest Parts Competition, visit https://www.mastercam.com/community/competitions/.

SOURCE Mastercam