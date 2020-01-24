2020 Models Arrive to BMW/VW of Topeka Showroom and Lot

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For followers of every automotive brand on the market, the arrival of new-model-year vehicles is a time to anticipate. New technology, customization options and the styling cues which will shape the market for years to come mark the exciting time in the automotive world.

For German and European brands, whose historic focus on sophisticated design, luxurious amenities and heart-racing performance are central, it's an even more thrilling time. Models from brands like Volkswagen and BMW exude the kind of sturdy and powerful design and engineering which has made Germany an epicenter of automotive advancement.

The staff at BMW/VW of Topeka are previewing the arrival of these new models with updated inventory pages on the dealership's website. New 2020 models at BMW of Topeka include the 2020 BMW 3 Series, 2020 BMW X7 adventure vehicle and 2020 BMW Z4 sports car.

New 2020 models to arrive at VW of Topeka include the 2020 Volkswagen Passat sedan, 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV and 2020 Volkswagen Golf hatchback.

Those seeking opportunities to test-drive, lease or purchase these models will find the dealership experience at both BMW of Topeka and VW of Topeka to be consistent with the style and attention to detail for which both brands' German engineering is renowned.

The staff at BMW of Topeka and Volkswagen of Topeka encourage interested shoppers to call the sales team directly at 855-978-7611. BMW/VW of Topeka is located at 3030 S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka.

