2020 Paracetamol (Capsule, Liquid Suspension, Tablet) Industry Analysis

DUBLIN, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paracetamol - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Paracetamol market is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are mounting cases of chronic diseases and rising demand of paracetamol as a medicine. However, loss of appetite is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By application, pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the high population and rising dominance of diseases and disorders such as swine flu, cold, fever and arthritis and consequently require for fast pain relief and growing demand for generic drugs are expanding the acetaminophen market.



On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the high population and accessibility of cheap drugs has made paracetamol extremely popular. Latest guidelines on the Safety and efficacy of non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory drug', Indian Medical Association (IMA) asked people to desist from using Paracetamol, saying that it cause more harm than good if taken without medical supervision.



Some of the key players in Paracetamol Market include Anhui BBCA Likang, Anhui Fubore, Anhui Topsun, Anqiu Lu'an, Atabay, Changshu Huagang, Farmson, Granules India, Hebei Jiheng, Huzhou Konch, Mallinckrodt, Novacyl, Sino Chemical, SKPL and Zhejiang Kangle.



