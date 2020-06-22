2020 Peace Motion Graphics Competition - Call for Entries

SEOUL, South Korea, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase your creative, technical, and research skills to create a motion graphics video on a peace theme chosen from the list below. Creators of winning works will receive cash prize up to $5000. This competition is open to everyone around the world. Submission period runs from August 1, 2020, to August 31, 2020.

Applying

Choose a peace-related theme from the following list and create an original motion graphics video. This competition is hosted by the Sunhak Peace Prize Foundation. The following themes were previous Sunhak Peace Prize Award Themes. Check out the Sunhak Peace Prize website (www.sunhakpeaceprize.org) for more information on the themes and laureates. It can be a great resource to start your research. Entrants must agree to the Terms and Conditions found on the competition details link.

Peace themes

1. Africa's development

2. Climate change

3. Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)

4. Food security

5. Religious harmony

6. Medical care

7. Refugee education

There is no restriction on the length of the motion graphics video. Your work must be original. Creators are welcome to use background music, sound and voiceover. All audio sources must be original or creators must have the right to use them in your works. File format must be uploadable on YouTube. You may enter as an individual or team. Only one submission is allowed per individual either as individual or team. Submit your work, submission form and signed terms and conditions form to sunhakcompetition@gmail.com.

Awards

Grand Prize: USD 5000 cash prize for 1 entry

Semi-finalist: USD 1000 cash prize for 3 entries

Runner-up: USD 300 cash prize for 20 entries

Honorable mention: USD 25 gift card prize for 30 entries

Link to Competition Details

http://sunhakpeaceprize.org/

The Sunhak Peace Prize Award is a biennial award given to individuals and organizations that have contributed greatly to peace with the impact of making the world better for future generations.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200615/2830778-1

SOURCE The Sunhak Peace Prize Committee