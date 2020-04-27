2020 Pipeline Guide for Influenza A Virus, H1N1, Segmented by Stage of Development, Drug Target, MoA, RoA and Molecule Type

DUBLIN, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Influenza A Virus, H1N1 Subtype Infections - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Influenza A Virus, H1N1 Subtype Infections (Infectious Disease), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The pipeline guide also reviews the key players involved in the therapeutic development for Influenza A Virus, H1N1 Subtype Infections and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 6, 7, 9, 4, 43, 7 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase III, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 4, 2, 13 and 2 molecules, respectively.



The pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



Scope of the report:

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Influenza A Virus, H1N1.

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Influenza A Virus, H1N1 by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Influenza A Virus, H1N1 therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Influenza A Virus, H1N1 therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Influenza A Virus, H1N1.



Key benefits:

Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Influenza A Virus, H1N1.

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.

Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Influenza A Virus, H1N1 pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.



Key Topics Covered

Influenza A Virus, H1N1 Subtype Infections - Overview

Influenza A Virus, H1N1 Subtype Infections - Therapeutics Development

Influenza A Virus, H1N1 Subtype Infections - Therapeutics Assessment

Influenza A Virus, H1N1 Subtype Infections - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Influenza A Virus, H1N1 Subtype Infections - Drug Profiles

Influenza A Virus, H1N1 Subtype Infections - Dormant Projects

Influenza A Virus, H1N1 Subtype Infections - Discontinued Products

Influenza A Virus, H1N1 Subtype Infections - Product Development Milestones

Companies Mentioned



AbbVie Inc

Abzyme Therapeutics LLC

Adimmune Corp

Akshaya Bio Inc

Alla Chem LLC

Allergy Therapeutics Plc

Altimmune Inc

Ansun Biopharma Inc

Asavi Llc

AstraZeneca Plc

Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co Ltd

BlueWillow Biologics Inc

Brandenburg Antiinfektiva GmbH

BunyaVax BV

CEL-SCI Corp

Changchun Bcht Biotechnology Co Ltd

Chicago Biosolutions Inc

CHO Pharma Inc

Cidara Therapeutics Inc

Cilian AG

Cocrystal Pharma Inc

Curevac AG

Cytocom Inc

Dnarx LLC

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

Ena Therapeutics Pty Ltd

EpiVax Inc

Etubics Corp

FluGen Inc

Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd

Genentech Inc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Greffex Inc

i2 Pharmaceuticals Inc

ILiAD Biotechnologies LLC

Imutex Ltd

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

InvVax Inc

Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Mayly Life Sciences

Medicago Inc

Microbiotix Inc

NanoViricides Inc

New Amsterdam Sciences Inc

Novavax Inc

PeptiDream Inc

Pneumagen Ltd

Recce Ltd

Sanofi Pasteur SA

Sciogen Inc

Seqirus Ltd

Serum Institute of India Ltd

TechnoVax Inc

Tiba Biotech LLC

Touchlight Genetics Ltd

UMN Pharma Inc

Vaccibody AS

Vacthera BioTech GmbH

Vaxart Inc

Vaxxas Pty Ltd

Viramatix Sdn Bhd

Virion Biotherapeutics

Vironova Medical AB

Virvio Inc

Visterra Inc

Vivaldi Biosciences Inc

