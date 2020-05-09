2020 Press Club Scholarship Winners Announced

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Congratulations to the winners of the 14th Annual Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship and the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania Scholarship.

Sarah Donaldson, 19 of Cranberry Township, won the $5,000Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship awarded in honor of the late Bob Fryer, longtime editor of the Tribune Review. Donaldson is pursuing a B.S. in journalism with a minor in political science and a certificate in social media at Ohio University. She has recently been appointed editor-in-chief of The New Political, an independent and student-run publication that covers campus, city and state politics.

Jordyn Hronec, 20, of Ross Township, won the $2,500 Press Club Scholarship. Hronec studies multimedia at Point Park University, is in the Honors Program and has been elected editor-in-chief of The Globe, Point Park University's student-run newspaper.

The winners will be recognized at the 56th Golden Quill Awards dinner at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the dinner, which is normally held in May, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania is a nonprofit organization of journalists and other communications professionals from a 29-county area of Western Pennsylvania. It sponsors forums on current events and educational programs and presents the annual Golden Quill Awards contest and ceremony, honoring the best of journalism and communications in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia. Membership in The Press Club includes discounts on fees for programs and Golden Quill entries, use of dining facilities at the Engineers' Building, Downtown Pittsburgh, and access to The National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and 15 other press clubs around the country.

