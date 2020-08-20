SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Stewart, Associate Attorney at The Advocates Injury Attorneys, has been named to the 2020 Super Lawyers Utah Rising Stars list. This is an exclusive list, recognizing no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state by Super Lawyers Magazines. Mark takes pride in putting his clients' needs first. He is proud to be featured on such a prestigious list.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process, which results in a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in their practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, go to SuperLawyers.com.

The Advocates is a personal injury law firm based out of Salt Lake City, Utah and maintains offices in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and Washington State. For more information about The Advocates Injury Attorneys, please visit them at www.UtahAdvocates.com or www.TheAdvocates.com.

CONTACT:

Ashley Nave

206-812-2753

anave@advocates.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-super-lawyers-rising-stars-finalist-announcement-301116029.html

SOURCE The Advocates