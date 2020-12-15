2020 USO Service Member of the Year Honorees Announced

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the United Service Organizations (USO) honors the heroism of junior enlisted service members, E-5 or below, with the USO Service Member of the Year Awards. Service members from each branch of the military are nominated by their command leadership for performing acts of valor that go above and beyond the call of duty and who embody the standards and values of the Armed Forces and the USO.

"These men and women have brought great honor to their respective branches of service and to the country. They exemplified bravery and courage in the face of danger and placed service above self," said USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II. "Putting the mission first and doing the right thing embody the core values of the USO. We congratulate this year's honorees for their outstanding contributions and for being a force for good in the world."

The USO is proud to name the 2020 USO Service Members of the Year and share their stories:

Staff Sgt. Nigel C. Archer, Jr. | USO Airman of the Year 2020 : Staff Sgt. Nigel C. Archer, Jr. , displayed quick thinking, exemplary leadership and heroism when he noticed a vehicle had driven off a roadway and overturned near Comayagua, Honduras . Undeterred by the terrain and the language barrier, Archer quickly jumped into action and slid down a 50-foot embankment to rescue all nine passengers. Archer serves with the U.S. Air Force's 728th Air Mobility Squadron and is from Havelock, North Carolina .

Sgt. Mary Ehiarinmwian | USO Soldier of the Year 2020 : While Sgt. Mary Ehiarinmwian was driving to Schofield Barracks in Hawaii , the vehicle in front of her rolled over several times before coming to rest upside down on a steel property gate, almost impaling the driver. Without hesitation, Ehiarinmwian extracted the driver from the smoking vehicle and brought him to safety. Ehiarinmwian serves with the U.S. Army's 523rd Engineer Support Company and is from St. Robert, Missouri .

Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew J. Fleming | USO Coast Guardsman of the Year 2020 : When Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew J. Fleming learned of a capsized recreational fishing vessel off the coast of Georgia , he quickly responded and resuscitated one of the mariners. He wrapped the other mariner who was exhibiting signs of hypothermia in his own jacket to retain body heat. Additionally, during the height of COVID-19, Fleming led efforts to establish protocols for a remote facility inspection program, safeguarding personnel from exposure to the virus. Fleming serves with the U.S. Coast Guard's Sector New York and is from Lawrenceville, Georgia .

Sgt. Nolan P. McShane | USO Marine of the Year 2020: Sgt. Nolan P. McShane was overseeing a training exercise in Twentynine Palms, California , when a Marine became severely wounded. Without hesitation, McShane controlled a chaotic site, confirmed tourniquet placement and inspected pressure dressings to help stabilize the wounded Marine before he was evacuated to a local hospital. McShane serves with the U.S. Marine Corps' 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion and is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin .

Airman 1st Class Sikander S. Rahman | USO National Guardsman of the Year 2020: Airman 1st Class Sikander S. Rahman exemplified great bravery during an off-base motor vehicle crash near Hartford, Connecticut , when his rescue efforts ensured the driver was removed in a safe and timely manner. Rahman serves with the Connecticut Air National Guard's 103rd Maintenance Squadron and is from Windsor, Connecticut .

Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren J. Singer | USO Sailor of the Year 2020: Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren J. Singer was traveling over the Coronado Bridge near San Diego, California , when her heroic actions prevented a motorist from taking his own life. Singer serves with the U.S. Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 14 and is from Williamsburg, Virginia .

Learn more about the 2020 USO Service Members of the Year here.

"On behalf of the USO, we commend the USO Service Members of the Year for their unwavering commitment to helping others in their time of need," said SgtMaj Carlton Kent, 16th Sergeant Major of the U.S. Marine Corps and member of the USO Board of Governors. "Their selflessness and bravery—not only during the events they were nominated for but also throughout their everyday lives—epitomize what it means to serve. We are grateful for them and for all of our service members who sacrifice so much to protect us."

Due to the pandemic, 2020's USO Service Members of the Year will be honored via celebrations hosted by their commands or local USO centers throughout the month of December.

Join us in expressing appreciation for all our nation's service members this holiday season by sending them a message of thanks and support.

