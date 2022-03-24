24.03.2022 18:06:03

2021 Annual Report Publication

Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
2021 Annual Report Publication

24-March-2022 / 18:06 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, March 24, 2022 - The Kudelski Group has published its 2021 annual report on its website. The report is available under the following link:

https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications

 

***

Annonce événementielle au sens de l'article. 53 RC

 

Publication du Rapport Annuel 2021

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Suisse, et Phoenix (AZ), USA, le 24 mars 2022 - Le Groupe Kudelski a publié son rapport annuel 2021 sur son site web. Le rapport est disponible sous le lien suivant :

https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications

 

 

 

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

 

Media contacts

Cédric Alber

Corporate Communications

Senior Director Public Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

cedric.alber@nagra.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1311567

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1311567  24-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1311567&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kudelski S.A. (I)mehr Nachrichten