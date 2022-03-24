|
24.03.2022 18:06:03
2021 Annual Report Publication
|
Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, March 24, 2022 - The Kudelski Group has published its 2021 annual report on its website. The report is available under the following link:
https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications
***
Annonce événementielle au sens de l'article. 53 RC
Publication du Rapport Annuel 2021
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Suisse, et Phoenix (AZ), USA, le 24 mars 2022 - Le Groupe Kudelski a publié son rapport annuel 2021 sur son site web. Le rapport est disponible sous le lien suivant :
https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications
About the Kudelski Group
The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.
The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.
Media contacts
Cédric Alber
Corporate Communications
Senior Director Public Relations
+41 79 647 61 71
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kudelski Group
|route de Genève 22-24
|1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 21 732 01 01
|Fax:
|+41 21 732 01 00
|E-mail:
|info@nagra.com
|Internet:
|https://www.nagra.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012268360
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1311567
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1311567 24-March-2022 CET/CEST
