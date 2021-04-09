2021 Credit Card Data Book: Decline in Revolving Debt

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2021 Credit Card Data Book Part One: Internal Dynamics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unlike 2019, which was a banner year for many credit card issuers, 2020 proved to be far more tumultuous. COVID-19 caused widespread disruptions, economic uncertainty, and a steep rise in unemployment. Facing economic uncertainty, consumers largely reigned in their credit usage, causing revolving debt volumes to drop. Despite the potential for an economic disaster, however, the credit card industry remains largely stable, with delinquencies down across all loan types.

According to the new report, The 2021 Credit Card Data Book Part One: Internal Dynamics, 2021 will likely end with a manageable rise in charge-offs.

"Though the credit cycle risk indicators are artificially low and credit use has dropped considerably, current trends make it unlikely that a tsunami of delinquencies and charge-offs will crash over the credit industry in 2021," comments Brian Riley, Director, Credit Advisory Service and co-author of this research report."We will examine what these trends are in the second part of this report and analyze what they mean for credit card profitability, consumer interest in opening new credit cards, and lender attitudes on credit policy standards."

Highlights of the research report include:

Key industry metrics to watch in 2021

Decline in revolving debt

Drop in average credit card debt

Disruptions to the normal aging process

Trillions of dollars in contingent credit card liability



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Credit Card Portfolios: Measuring Consumer Credit

Revolving Debt in the United States

The Reduction in Open Accounts and Average Debt Loads per Borrower

Credit Card Use Fell behind Debit as Consumers Reacted to a Worsening Economy

BNPL Lending and Instant Financing Grows as PLCC Usage Drops

4. Credit Risk

The Disconnect Between Current Delinquency Trends and Real Credit Risk

The Credit Card Aging Process

Early Credit Card Delinquencies Temporarily Drop

The Decline in Delinquencies across All Loan Types

The Flow towards Write-Off Decreases for Banks Large and Small, But Not Equally

Unused Credit Card Lines

5. Conclusion

6. References

