2021 financial year: Sharp rise in sales and profits

The COLTENE Group ended the year with sales of CHF 279.2 million, up 12.4% from a year earlier, setting a new record (2020: CHF 248.4 million; 2019: CHF 273.8 million). At constant exchange rates and adjusted for the disposal of Vigodent, COLTENE sales increased even more in 2021, by 14.9%, compared to a year earlier. Compared to 2019, and also at constant exchange rates and adjusted for the disposal of Vigodent, organic growth was 10.6% (CAGR 2019-2021: 5.1%). Operating profit (EBIT) for full-year 2021 was CHF 43.8 million (2020: CHF 23.3 million). The EBIT margin was 15.7% (2020: 9.4%), setting a record also for profitability. Effects of cost efficiencies and rebounding sales led to disproportionately strong results in the first half year, in particular. In H2, demand returned to more normal levels.



Net profit was CHF 31.7 million (2020: CHF 8.2 million). The equity ratio increased to 57.5%, (2020: 48.1%) and net debt declined by 21.4% from CHF 21.9 million to CHF 17.2 million. Free cash flow fell by 6.5% to CHF 22.7 million (2020: CHF 24.3 million). At the Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2022, the Board of Directors will propose a distribution of CHF 3.30 (2020: CHF 3.00) per share from capital contribution reserves for shareholder approval. For natural persons residing in Switzerland, this distribution is tax exempt.



2021 saw healthy growth in demand for dental products. The first half of 2021 was defined by catch-up effects, and sales grew at disproportionately high rates. In H2, demand returned to more normal levels and the supply chain bottlenecks increasingly affected COLTENE, partially impacting its capacity to deliver.



All markets and product groups recovered from their 2020 pandemic levels. 49.7% of sales were recorded in North America, 4.4% in Latin America, and 10.9% in Asia. By share of sales, EMEA reached 35.0%. After accelerating to a massive 35.5% in 2020 due to the pandemic, Infection Control sales growth normalized to 2.3% in 2021. By contrast, sales in Dental Preservation and Efficient Treatment eroded in 2020 but recovered strongly in 2021, expanding at 19.7% and 17.8%, respectively.



Outlook for 2022

In the current year, the focus of the COLTENE Group beyond its key markets is on expanding in Asia, notably in China, a dental market with great potential. In the UK, Germany and France, sales are targeted to strengthen in Infection Control, while especially the US, Germany, France, Italy and the Iberian Peninsula present growth opportunities for Endodontics.



The Group affirms its medium-term targets of a 15% EBIT margin and sales growth modestly above the market. In the medium term, the organic growth target may be complemented with targeted acquisitions. The payout ratio for future dividends will remain set at a target rate of 70%.



Key figures (in CHF 1000) 2021 2020 % change Net sales 279 242 248 352 12.4% Operating expenses 137 250 131 205 4.6% Operating profit (EBIT) 43 796 23 259 88.3% as % of net sales 15.7% 9.4% n/a Net profit 31 708 8 232 285.2% Operating cash flow 32 515 34 806 -6.6% Investments (net) 9 795 10 516 -6.9% Free cash flow 22 720 24 290 -6.5% Key figures (in CHF 1000) 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 % change Net debt -17 185 -21 866 -21.4% Total assets 186 738 187 631 -0.5% Shareholders' equity 107 399 90 234 19.0% as % of total assets 57.5% 48.1% n/a Distribution per share in CHF 3.30 1 3.00 10.0% Number of employees (FTE) 1 242 1 189 4.5%

1 Board of Directors' proposal to the Annual General Meeting in 2022

(distribution from capital contribution reserves)

