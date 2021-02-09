2021 LG Gram Laptops Bring Larger Screens, Sleek Design and New 2-in-1 Model to Canada

New 2021 lineup is Lightweight, Durable and Stylishly Designed for Every Laptop User and Includes an Exclusive Launch Promotion

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG) is adding a stylish flare to its exceptional lineup of LG gram laptops. The 2021 product line features larger screens with a 16:10 aspect ratio, new range of colours and introduces a 16-inch model along with a 16-inch, 2-in-1 model, to name only some of the updates to this year's lineup.

The LG gram continues to be an ultra-lightweight laptop category leader with most models weighing less than three-pounds. It maintains a long battery life with more than 19 hours of battery use*. The LG gram has a durable build, thanks to the magnesium-alloy body and a high-resolution QHD+ IPS display. The models are also Amazon Alexa-enabled for ultimate user connectivity.

"More and more Canadians are looking for products that support their flexible lifestyles," says Andrew Chlebus, Vice President of Business Solutions, LG Electronics Canada. "The LG gram's ultra-lightweight design, high-resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display, long battery life and durable build creates ultimate portability enabling a seamless transition from work to entertainment."

This year's line includes four new models: LG gram 17-inch (model 17Z90P), LG gram 16-inch (model 16Z90P), LG gram 14-inch (model 14Z90P) and the LG gram 2-in-1 16-inch (model 16T90P). All 2021 models come with a 16:10 aspect ratio screen, a step above the usual 16:9 aspect ratio screens allowing the LG gram to display more information at once. Enlarged keyboards and touchpads enable increased typing efficiency while the lightweight build gives the user flexibility and adaptability in their work experience.

Built to meet the most demanding uses, the LG gram laptops are Intel® EvoTM Platform verified, powered by an 11th Gen Intel® CoreTM Processor with Iris® Xe Graphics and speedy LPDDR4x memory. These features, along with high-resolution displays, covering 99 per cent of DCI-P3 colour space, deliver stellar picture quality, accurate colours, excellent contrast and sharp detail making the laptops ideal for both work and entertainment. All models boast a super-slim four-sided bezel that aids in viewer immersion and contributes to a sleeker, more sophisticated design.

The new 16-inch LG gram 2-in-1 which launches in the spring, is the first-of-its-kind in Canada for LG's laptop lineup. A unique 360-degree hinge design provides the user with a flexible experience, easily transitioning from a laptop to a tablet-style setup. This model also comes with a stylus pen compatible with Wacom AES 2.0 for smoother, more precise drawing and writing.

The 2021 LG gram lineup will be available at retailers and online beginning in February, and Canadians can take advantage of the launch promotion bundle valued at up to $500 CAD. This package includes: a $100 gift card to Crave to catch up on all the latest shows on the LG gram's high-resolution screen; Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 for increased productivity*; and a three-year manufacturer's extended warranty** (extended from one-year standard warranty). For more information and to see where to buy, visit https://www.lg.com/ca_en/laptops.

Specifications



LG gram 17 (17Z90P) LG gram 16 (16Z90P) LG gram 14 (14Z90P) LG gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) Display Size 17-inch 16-inch 14-inch 16-inch LCD WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99 percent (Typical) WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99 percent (Typical) WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, DCI-P3 99 percent (Typical) WQXGA (2560 x 1600), Touch IPS Display, DCI-P3 99 percent, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 Aspect Ratio 16:10 16:10 16:10 16:10 Weight 1350g (2.98lbs) 1190g (2.62lbs) 999g (2.2lbs) 1480g (3.26lbs) Size 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8mm (14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70 inches) 355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8mm (14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66 inches) 313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8mm (12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66 inches) 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95mm

(14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches) ***Average

Battery Life

(in hours) 80Wh Up to 19.5 hours 80Wh Up to 22 hours 72Wh Up to 25.5 hours 80Wh Up to 21 CPU 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor﻿ 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor﻿ 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor﻿ 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor﻿ GPU Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Memory 8/16GB (LPDDR4x) 8/16GB (LPDDR4x) 8/16GB (LPDDR4x) 16GB (LPDDR4x) Storage M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) M.2 Dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) Colour Obsidian Black Quartz Silver, Obsidian Black Quartz Silver, Obsidian Black Obsidian Black Keyboard Backlit Backlit Backlit Backlit I/O Port USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, ThunderboltTM 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2), HDMI, microSD/UFS, HP-Out USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, ThunderboltTM 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2), HDMI, microSD/UFS, HP-Out USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, ThunderboltTM 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2), HDMI, microSD/UFS, HP-Out USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, ThunderboltTM 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1, microSD/UFS, HP-Out USP Fingerprint Reader,

US Military Standard 810G Compliance, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader,

US Military Standard 810G Compliance, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader,

US Military Standard 810G Compliance, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader, Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0), US Military Standard 810G Compliance, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

* Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 comes as a one-time purchase. These is no option for a subscription. ** Consumers must register at https://www.lg.com/ca_en/laptops to claim the launch promotion bundle which includes the $100 Crave Gift card, the Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 edition as well as the three-year manufacturer's warranty. If the customer chooses not to register online, the standard one-year manufacturer's warranty applies only. *** Average Battery Life (in hours) MobileMark® 2014

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage to high efficiency solar solutions, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG's IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to its customers. For more on LG's Business Solutions, visit to www.lg.com/b2b.

About LG Electronics Canada

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit lg.ca.

