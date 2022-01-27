|
27.01.2022 13:03:14
2021 preliminary revenue result exceeds guidance
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 1-2022
27 January 2022, Copenhagen, Denmark
Full year 2021 preliminary revenue exceeds latest financial guidance provided on 11 November 2021 in Company Announcement No. 17-2021. This was primarily driven by the Capital business in Q4 2021.
Preliminary and unaudited key figures for Q4 and full year 2021
|Q4 2021
|FY 2021
|FY 2021 guidance
|Revenue (DKK bn)
|5.1
|17.6
|16.0-17.0
|EBITA margin
|6.6%
|5.9%
|5-6%
The Q4 and full year 2021 results include costs related to the thyssenkrupp Mining acquisition of around DKK 37m and around DKK 107m, respectively. Subject to regulatory approval, closing of the transaction is still expected in the second half of 2022.
FLSmidth will, as previously communicated, release the detailed and audited financial results for the full year of 2021 on 16 February 2022.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com
Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com
Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com
About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to ~10,200 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FFLSmidth & Co. A-Smehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.21
|Ausblick: FFLSmidth stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: FFLSmidth präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.21
|Ausblick: FFLSmidth präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: FFLSmidth stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.21
|Ausblick: FFLSmidth stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: FFLSmidth vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.21