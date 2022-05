2021 Was Good to Toyota. 2022 Won't Be.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

By some measures, Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) is the biggest car company in the world -- but it may not be so for long. On Wednesday, May 11, Toyota reported its final financial results for its fiscal year 2022, which ended in March. The company sold 8.2 million Toyotas (9.5 million including the Lexus brand, and 10.4 million including all of its brands), up 7.6% from fiscal 2021. Sales climbed 15.3% to 31.4 trillion yen ($241.8 billion at current exchange rates). And with Toyota earning a very respectable 9.5% operating profit margin on those sales, operating profits climbed 36% to 3.99 trillion yen ($30.7 billion). After taxes, that worked out to a 9.1% net profit margin, and $2.85 trillion yen on the bottom line -- $22 billion.That's the good news, as the saying goes. Now here's the bad.