2021, We have an appointment invitation for you in UNNC

NINGBO, China, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Nottingham Ningbo China (UNNC) is approved by the Ministry of Education of China and was established by the University of Nottingham in the UK. It is the first Chinese mainland establishment to introduce world-class universities with high-quality teaching resources. It has independent legal personality and independent campus.

UNNC combines the superior disciplines of the University of Nottingham in the UK with the actual needs of mainland China's social and economic development, transforms them into degree courses with world-class standards, and implements a teaching evaluation system that is completely consistent with the University of Nottingham.

Application could be made through the following paths:

1. General scholastic ability test (GSAT)

For graduates from high schools in Taiwan: Achieving "Good" or "Excellent" in at least 3 subjects in the general scholastic ability test.

For graduates from high schools in mainland China: Achieving "Average" or "Good" in at least 3 subjects in the general scholastic ability test.

Applicants must take the IELTS overall 5.5 or above (writing is no less than 5).

2. High school diploma

Typically, 80% in the Senior High School Diploma, plus 80% in specific subjects e.g. Math and Physics for the Engineering programs. With IELTS overall 5.5 (writing is no less than 5).

3. Joint entrance examination (JEE)

First division line or above (score of 400) with English score no less than 115. Students may inquire about the admissions policies, application procedures and information on "Admissions Information Website of Mainland Universities for Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan students" (www.gatzs.com.cn|).

Looking to apply for qualifying year

Normally applicants from Taiwan are required to complete a Foundation Program or first year at university. A typical requirement would be an average grade of 75% or GPA of 3.1 (out of 4.0) in a relevant subject. Applicants also must take the IELTS overall 6.5 or above (writing is no less than 6).

2. We accept students having A-levels, SAT, AP, or IB. For more details please contact the HMT office. (Email: HMT@nottingham.edu.cn).

The application system will be closed soon

Admission application system will be closed by May 31, 2021. The IELTS score and graduation certificate must be submitted by 15 July 2021, conditional offers will be made where appropriate.

