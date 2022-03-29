|
29.03.2022
2022 Annual General Meeting: shareholders approve all proposals
Implenia AG
2021 financial statements approved | Existing members of the Board of Directors confirmed for a further term | Judith Bischof elected as new Member of the Board | No distribution of a dividend
Glattpark (Opfikon), 29 March 2022 - Implenia Ltd.'s Annual General Meeting, held on Tuesday without any shareholders being physically present, approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors by a large majority. Shareholders represented by the independent proxy (63.34% participation) also discharged the Members of the Board of Directors and Implenia Executive Committee for their actions in 2021, approved the 2021 Annual Report, financial statements and consolidated financial statements, and approved the 2021 Compensation Report in a consultative vote. Shareholders additionally approved the maximum total compensation paid to Members of the Board of Directors for the period between the 2022 AGM and the 2023 AGM, as well as the maximum total compensation for management in fiscal 2023.
From 2018 Judith Bischof was General Counsel and Member of the Executive Board of RUAG International Holding AG, as well as Secretary to its Board of Directors. She has extensive specialist and leadership skills in law, compliance and business transformation. Judith Bischof is a doctor of law and licensed attorney, earned an executive MBA from the University of St. Gallen (HSG), and took a master's degree in international business and law from the University of Sydney.
