2022 Annual General Meeting: shareholders approve all proposals

2021 financial statements approved | Existing members of the Board of Directors confirmed for a further term | Judith Bischof elected as new Member of the Board | No distribution of a dividend Glattpark (Opfikon), 29 March 2022 - Implenia Ltd.'s Annual General Meeting, held on Tuesday without any shareholders being physically present, approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors by a large majority. Shareholders represented by the independent proxy (63.34% participation) also discharged the Members of the Board of Directors and Implenia Executive Committee for their actions in 2021, approved the 2021 Annual Report, financial statements and consolidated financial statements, and approved the 2021 Compensation Report in a consultative vote. Shareholders additionally approved the maximum total compensation paid to Members of the Board of Directors for the period between the 2022 AGM and the 2023 AGM, as well as the maximum total compensation for management in fiscal 2023.



Current Board Members Hans Ulrich Meister (Chairman), Kyrre Olaf Johansen, Henner Mahlstedt, Laurent Vulliet, Martin A. Fischer and Barbara Lambert were all confirmed in their posts for a further term by a majority of over 97.2%. This high percentage reflects the great trust that shareholders have in the Board and in Implenia's strategy.



As already announced, Ines Pöschel did not make herself available for re-election to the Board. The Annual General Meeting elected Judith Bischof as a new Board member. She is a legal expert and attorney with extensive specialist and leadership skills in law, compliance and business transformation.



The Board's proposal to refrain from paying a dividend was approved by the represented shareholders by a majority of 98.13%. From 2018 Judith Bischof was General Counsel and Member of the Executive Board of RUAG International Holding AG, as well as Secretary to its Board of Directors. She has extensive specialist and leadership skills in law, compliance and business transformation. Judith Bischof is a doctor of law and licensed attorney, earned an executive MBA from the University of St. Gallen (HSG), and took a master's degree in international business and law from the University of Sydney. Contact for media:

17 August 2022: Interim results 2022, Analysts' and Media Conference

As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

