2022 Annual General Meeting: Shareholders approve all proposals
Glattpark (Opfikon), 30 March 2022 - Ina Invest Holding Ltd.'s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held today without any shareholders physically being there, approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors by a large majority. The 78.72% of shareholders represented at the meeting by the independent proxy approved the Board's proposal not to pay out a dividend, for example, by a majority of 99.64%.
The existing members of the Board of Directors Stefan Mächler (Chair), Christoph Caviezel, Marie-Noëlle Zen-Ruffinen, Hans Ulrich Meister and André Wyss, were all confirmed for a further term of office.
Stefan Mächler is pleased about the great approval that the shareholders have given to all agenda items with more than 95% of votes in favour: 'On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board, I would like to thank our shareholders for the trust they have placed in us. We look forward to achieving further important milestones together on the way to the most sustainable Swiss real estate portfolio.'
Ina Invest is an independent Swiss real estate company that develops sustainable spaces to live, work and relax in, with a focus on hybrid real estate that ensures long-term flexibility of use and profitability. Ina Invest, which was created as a spin-off from Implenia, now has one of the largest and most high-potential development portfolios on the Swiss market. The properties are situated in high-quality locations and can be used in a variety of ways. Ina Invest plans to keep on investing and growing while maintaining an above-average development ratio and at least 50% residential space in its portfolio. Ina Invest achieves the highest sustainability standards by taking a holistic approach to sustainability across all parts of the value chain. In addition, the GRESB Benchmark Assessment for Real Estate found that Ina Invest is the most sustainable company in its peer group in Western Europe. Ina Invest has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2020 (INA, CH0524026959). Further information is available at ina-invest.com.
