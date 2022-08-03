|
2022 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
Global Ports Holding PLC
2022 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
Global Ports Holding PLC (the "Company") announces that it has now posted or otherwise made available to shareholders its:
Copies of each of these documents are or will shortly be available to view on the Company's website www.globalportsholding.com and also will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
The 2022 AGM will be held at 11.00 am on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 at the Companys registered office at 34 Brook Street, 3rd Floor, London W1K 5DN, United Kingdom. The voting results of all resolutions to be proposed at the 2022 AGM will be announced to the market immediately following the 2022 AGM.
At the date hereof, the 2022 AGM is expected to be open to shareholders and their appointed proxies who choose to attend it in person. However, the Companys Board of Directors (the Board) will continue to monitor the public health situation and regulations to ensure that the 2022 AGM can be held safely and in compliance with law. Should it become necessary or appropriate for any reason to postpone, to move and/or to make alternative arrangements for holding the 2022 AGM, the Board may do so, and shareholders will be given as much notice as possible. Any change affecting the holding of the 2022 AGM will be posted on the Companys website and announced to the London Stock Exchange. Shareholders are advised therefore to check regularly the Companys website for updates in relation to the 2022 AGM and to consider carefully any UK Government advice which may be in effect.
