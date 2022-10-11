DENVER, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outward Hound is honored to have been recently selected by Pet Age as one of the 2022 Best Pet Companies to Work For. Pet Age has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify pet companies where leaders have excelled in creating quality workplaces.

This survey is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the pet industry, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce, and businesses. The list is made up of five companies.

To be considered for participation, organizations had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Must be in business a minimum of 1 year;

Be a publicly or privately held business;

Have a facility in the United States / Canada ;

/ ; Have a minimum of 15 employees in the United States / Canada ; and,

/ ; and, Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business

Pet companies from across the United States and Canada entered the two-part survey process to determine Best Pet Companies to Work For. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated organization's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top nonprofits and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the ranking.

About OUTWARD HOUND

Outward Hound® is a Prospect Hill Growth Partners Portfolio Company that is an award-winning innovator, creator, manufacturer, and distributor of the highest quality toys, games, gear, and feeders for dogs and cats. The company's portfolio of brands includes Outward Hound, Planet Dog, Petstages, Wholesome Pride Pet Treats, Best Friends by Sheri, and Nina Ottosson puzzle toys. Outward Hound is headquartered outside of Denver in Centennial, CO. For more, visit OutwardHound.com and follow @OutwardHound on Instagram.

