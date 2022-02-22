2022 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW WRAPS UP ITS RETURN TO FEBRUARY

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Chicago Auto Show concluded its 10-day run at McCormick Place on Presidents Day. Despite facing ongoing hurdles of producing a show in the midst of a global pandemic and vehicle inventory shortages, show organizers were able to bring back First Look for Charity, host a successful Media Preview and safely welcome hundreds of thousands of people to the public show. This month, eager attendees traveled to McCormick Place to get a look at the latest cars, trucks, SUVs and EVs, including a brand-new indoor electric vehicle test track which featured a variety of new models.

"Over a two-year period stretch when auto shows were canceled more often than opened, the Chicago Auto Show has been able to navigate the turbulent times and open our doors to the public each year since the onset of the pandemic," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Bill Haggerty. "It's not all due to luck or chance; we've worked strategically and side-by-side with city and state officials on plans A, B and C in order to safely hold our show, even if it meant moving the event from its traditional February timeframe to an indoor/outdoor hybrid show model last July!"

In July 2021, the Chicago Auto Show was the first public event to reopen McCormick Place and revive conventions for the city of Chicago since the onset of the pandemic. The 2022 show marked the largest event held at McCormick Place this year. Organizers reported an attendance number of 200,000, double the amount of people who attended the 2021 special edition show.

"We are proud of what we've been able to pull off this February, even though it was impacted by these difficult challenges," continued Haggerty. "Do we hope to return to a more 'normal' show in the future? Of course, we do. However, considering what the world has faced with the pandemic, not to mention the severe inventory challenges in the auto industry, we know our attendees appreciate the variety of ways this show delivered."

"While we experienced lower attendance than in a typical year, in part due to Covid restrictions being in flux and the difficulty communicating a clear message regarding safety protocols, we're proud to have found a way to bring the auto industry's latest to our loyal fans," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan.

The show featured an array of vehicles that made their global, national or auto show debut including:

2023 BMW ixM60

2022 BMW xDrive50

2022 BMW i4 M50

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Ford 1978 F-100 Eluminator EV Concept

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades

Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition

2022 GMC Hummer EV

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Black Package

2022 Kia EV6

2024 Kia EV9 Concept

2023 Kia Sportage PHEV

Lexus IS 500 SEMA Build

2022 Lexus LX 600

2022 Lexus NX

Lincoln Aviator Shinola Concept

2023 Nissan Ariya

Nissan Frontier Trio of Concepts – Nissan Frontier Project 72X, Frontier Project Hardbody and Frontier Project Adventure

Nissan Rebelle Rally Frontier

2023 Nissan Z

Ram 1500 "Built to Serve" Edition

2023 Subaru Solterra

2023 Subaru WRX

2023 Toyota bZ4X

2023 Toyota Sequoia and Sequoia Capstone

Toyota Tacozilla Tacoma Camper

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone

Whether it's having fun with an off-road experience, learning about the capabilities of a pickup truck or taking an EV for a test drive for the first time, this show offered the environment for consumers shop, learn and play.

Fan favorites returned such as Camp Jeep (which celebrated its 18th year at the show), Ram Truck Territory and Subaru's popular National Parks immersive exhibit and dog adoption. To date, 14 dogs were adopted from the show. New attractions this year featured an indoor 2022 Toyota Tundra test track and Ford's two new indoor tracks to highlight its Bronco family of vehicles and its latest EVs, the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E.

"These last two shows really illustrate the importance of in-person interaction with the vehicle," said Sloan. "During our July special edition show, nearly 40 percent of attendees experienced a test track or test drive, a number we hope to beat this year with three outdoor test drives and six indoor test tracks—more indoor test tracks than we've ever offered before!"

Automakers reported hitting their test track and test drive number goals this year, which were on pace with years preceding the pandemic, despite the smaller show.

"This is an extremely valuable metric for our exhibitors, as research shows experiential opportunities like these translate directly to vehicle sales; that's the value of an auto show," said Sloan. "We look forward to the future as we continue to reimagine and rebuild the Chicago Auto Show."

That fan engagement and excitement translated to social media, supported by initial Meltwater data that reports the Chicago Auto Show's message reached more than 35 million people, just over the last 90 days.

"An auto show and digital reach go hand-in-hand," said Sloan. "We find this to be the case year after year. Fans want to share their experience with their network, and the show provides them a platform to do so. When they tag us and use our hashtag, we're able to track the collective reach, which really highlights the show as a powerful platform."

The 2023 Chicago Auto Show is being planned for Feb. 11-20 at McCormick Place. The Media Preview will be held Feb. 9-10 and First Look for Charity will be the evening of Friday, Feb. 10.

For media assets and b-roll, please click here. For more information on the Chicago Auto Show, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2022 public show is Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-chicago-auto-show-wraps-up-its-return-to-february-301487109.html

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show