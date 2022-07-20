2022 Disability Equality Index Awards Synchrony Top Score for Sixth Consecutive Year

Synchrony named as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion'

STAMFORD, Conn., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) announced that for the sixth consecutive year, the company has earned a top score in the 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI) and named a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

Synchrony received a 100 percent score from the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN on the 2022 DEI, the most comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion. The 2022 DEI measures key performance indicators including culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier diversity.

"We are working hard to create a culture of equity, belonging and opportunity for all," said Michael Matthews, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility Officer, Synchrony. "We recognize that a disability can affect anyone; so many are living with their own or that of a loved one's, visible or unseen. At Synchrony, we are committed to upholding the values of equity, diversity and inclusion that have been the cornerstone of our organization's culture since its beginning."

Through Synchrony's People with Disabilities Network+, one of eight Diversity Networks at the company, thousands of employees come together globally to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities in the workplace and in the communities they serve. More than 10,000 employees are active across employee resource groups to help attract, retain and develop diverse talent. Over the past several years, Synchrony has partnered with Disability Solutions, a division of Ability Beyond, to build a more robust pipeline of candidates with self-identified disabilities and to implement best practices for hiring, manager training and employee accessibility. The company has hired more than 1,000 people with disabilities through hiring initiatives and partnerships.

"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it's gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."

Synchrony, consistently recognized as a best place to work, is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion for all. Earlier this week, the company launched its eighth annual Global Diversity Experience where employees heard from guest speakers, participated in local community service activities and engaged in honest conversations and interactive workshops including an immersive simulation ("Unleashing Neurodiverse Superpowers") where participants experienced the strengths and challenges of the most common neurodiversities using real business scenarios.

Synchrony has one of the most diverse boards in the financial services industry. The company has established a disability team dedicated to providing increased access to assistive technologies for employees, including web-tools related to vision, hearing, neurodiversity, learning, mobility and mental health. Synchrony also provides diverse well-being coaches to better support the mental health of employees and their families.

The company is focused on driving measurable results to further equity and advancement across all areas of the business. This includes increasing diverse employee talent; advancing financial opportunities, growth and wellness among diverse communities and businesses; and increasing commitment to address deeply rooted inequality and disparities within the communities the company serves.

Synchrony and the Synchrony Foundation support non-profits including Ability Beyond, Special Olympics Connecticut, the Organization for Autism Research, International Dyslexia Association and PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center through grants and employee engagement to help people with disabilities or other special needs.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 270 corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking; best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

Media Contact:

Tyler Allen

Synchrony

Tyler.Allen@syf.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-disability-equality-index-awards-synchrony-top-score-for-sixth-consecutive-year-301589567.html

SOURCE Synchrony Financial