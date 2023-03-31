|
2022 financial year: high order backlog, higher costs weigh on result
Schlieren, 31 March 2023. In the 2022 financial year the Schlatter Group generated net earnings that were 16.7% up on the previous year at CHF 110.5 million (2021: CHF 94.6 million) and an order intake of CHF 128.1 million (2021: CHF 135.5 million). The order backlog at the year-end stood at CHF 89.4 million (31.12.2021: CHF 71.8 million). This resulted in an operating result (EBIT) for the period under review of CHF 5.5 million (2021: CHF 5.7 million). The Group posted a consolidated profit of CHF 3.4 million (2021: CHF 4.8 million). A dividend of CHF 0.50 per share is expected for the 2022 financial year.
Demand for Schlatter products once again rose sharply in the first half of the 2022 financial year, but in the second half as expected fewer orders were placed. In particular, demand for reinforcing mesh systems declined in the second half of the year after the markets had overheated. There was a further volume increase in the after-sales area, however, and the demand for weaving machines for the paper industry was above average. Suppliers' delivery problems slowed sales development and weakened productivity. Rising prices of purchased materials and higher energy costs weighed on the result. The Schlatter Group closed the 2022 financial year with a large order backlog, which is once again higher than the previous year and will utilise capacities in the 2023 financial year. Demand for our products will normalise.
Welding segment
The welding segment's net earnings in the 2022 financial year totalled CHF 96.0 million (2021: CHF 79.0 million), with an order intake of CHF 99.9 million (2021: CHF 112.0 million). The order backlog at the year-end stood at CHF 62.5 million (31.12.2021: CHF 58.7 million).
As in the previous year, the Welding segment achieved an above-average order intake but its profitability was greatly reduced by disrupted supply chains and shortages of key parts for machines and systems, as well as by short-term price increases on the purchasing side and the further appreciation of the Swiss franc. Since machines and systems are sold at fixed prices, the effect of price increases is delayed. Economies of scale due to higher net revenue partly made up for this.
Shortages of components, especially electrical and control parts, have led to delays in system deliveries. Schlatter expects to start catching up on the backlog of delayed machines and systems in the second half of the 2023 financial year.
Weaving segment
The weaving segment generated orders to the value of CHF 14.4 million in the financial year (2021: CHF 15.6 million) and increased its order intake to CHF 28.2 million (2021: CHF 23.2 million). The order backlog at year-end stood at CHF 26.9 million (31.12.2021: CH 13.1 million).
The measures introduced in the previous year at the site in Münster (Germany) are bearing fruit. Despite disrupted supply chains and significantly higher material costs, the site was able to end the 2022 financial year with a profit.
On the one hand the above-average order intake was dominated by orders from China, while on the other an above-average number of machines for the thermal treatment of paper machine clothing were sold. The order intake can be expected to return to normal as fewer orders are placed in China in future.
Capacity at the Münster site will be fully utilised in the 2023 financial year. It will use the time available to make the cost structure more flexible. To this end a programme of measures has been drawn up, and these are now being implemented.
Outlook
The Schlatter Group ended the 2022 financial year with a strong order backlog, which ensures a high level of capacity utilization throughout the 2023 financial year. Now that the situation in procurement markets has more or less returned to normal, the timely implementation of customer projects has priority. Our other priorities include implementing innovations, marketing C-Tec the new generation of machines for manufacturing technical fabrics and increasing profitability. Net earnings are expected to be slightly higher in the 2023 financial year. Though the cost situation remains tense, a slight increase in the operating result (EBIT) is expected.
2023 Annual General Meeting
At the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023 the Board of Directors will propose the payment of a dividend of CHF 0.50 per share for the 2022 financial year.
The full 2022 Annual Report can be downloaded from the Schlatter Group website: https://www.schlattergroup.com/en/investor-relations/
The German version of this information is binding.
