2022 half-year results encouraging

The Burkhalter Group increased the Group profit by +21.2% year-on-year in the first half of 2022. As a result of the merger with poenina holding ltd, which took place on 29 June 2022, the half-year results of the poenina Group according to the accounting standard Swiss GAAP FER are included in the consolidated balance sheet but not in the income statement. This means that the 2022 half-year results published today are comparable with those from the first half of 2021. The outlook for the 2022 financial year as a whole is encouraging at the current date.

On 30 June 2022, the Burkhalter Group closed the first half of 2022 as follows: Group profit stands at CHF 10.8 million (previous year CHF 8.9 million) +21.2%, the operating result (EBIT) came to CHF 13.4 million (previous year CHF 11.2 million) + 19.3% and Group sales amounted to CHF 277.0 million (previous year CHF 260.7 million) + 6.3%. Interest in building technology services is still strong. The majority of supply chains are intact despite the current challenges. The massive increases in prices for materials have been offset in most cases depending on the way in which the contracts for work are structured.

Merger with poenina holding ltd

The merger with poenina holding ltd was completed on 29 June 2022. The 2022 half-year results of the former poenina Group dropped out of operating figures in the course of the previous year.

Purchase of a company in Valais

The Burkhalter Group completed the purchase of Elektrohüs AG in Susten, which was announced at the end of November 2021, on 3 January 2022. The company was merged with the Brig-Glis-based company TZ Stromag AG, which was already part of the Burkhalter Group, with effect from 1 January 2022 and has operated since then under the name of Elektrohüs as a branch of TZ Stromag AG.

Audit Committee of the Board of Directors

Given the increase in the size of the company, the Board of Directors of Burkhalter Holding Ltd decided to establish an Audit Committee, consisting of the three members Marco Syfrig (Chairman), Nina Remmers and Diego Brüesch, with immediate effect at its meeting on 2 September 2022.

Outlook remains confident

At the current date and subject to the availability of materials, the effects of increases in interest rates and a possible energy crisis, the management of Burkhalter Holding Ltd believes that earnings per share for the 2022 financial year can be clearly increased compared with the 2021 financial year (CHF 3.99) albeit by a lower percentage rate than that achieved in the first half of 2022.

Comparison of figures

In CHF million 01.01.2021-30.06.2021 01.01.2022-30.06.2022 Group profit 8.9 10.8 Operating result (EBIT) 11.2 13.4 Group sales 260.7 277.0 CHF Earnings per share 1.48 1.80

