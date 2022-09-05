|
05.09.2022 07:00:45
2022 half-year results encouraging
|
Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
The Burkhalter Group increased the Group profit by +21.2% year-on-year in the first half of 2022. As a result of the merger with poenina holding ltd, which took place on 29 June 2022, the half-year results of the poenina Group according to the accounting standard Swiss GAAP FER are included in the consolidated balance sheet but not in the income statement. This means that the 2022 half-year results published today are comparable with those from the first half of 2021. The outlook for the 2022 financial year as a whole is encouraging at the current date.
On 30 June 2022, the Burkhalter Group closed the first half of 2022 as follows: Group profit stands at CHF 10.8 million (previous year CHF 8.9 million) +21.2%, the operating result (EBIT) came to CHF 13.4 million (previous year CHF 11.2 million) + 19.3% and Group sales amounted to CHF 277.0 million (previous year CHF 260.7 million) + 6.3%. Interest in building technology services is still strong. The majority of supply chains are intact despite the current challenges. The massive increases in prices for materials have been offset in most cases depending on the way in which the contracts for work are structured.
