2022 International Volunteer Service Exchange and Sharing Conference held in Nanjing

NANJING, China, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 5, the 37th "International Volunteer Day", International Volunteer Service Exchange and Sharing Conference was held at the China Plum Art Center, hosted by the International Volunteer Service Working Committee Secretariat of China Volunteer Service Federation and the Civilization Office of Nanjing Municipal People's Government. Experts and volunteers from the field of international volunteer service gathered to share stories of voluntary service and contribute their wisdom and efforts to make an exchange platform for international voluntary service. At the same time, Nanjing issued an invitation to the world with "Together, Act Now".

Across the barriers of language and age, groups of Nanjing volunteers have gone to other parts of the world to convey the warmth and love from China.

"Dedication is one of the most important spirits of international volunteer service, and I am going out on behalf of the motherland. This is a very positive example!" In 2017, Wu Zhengcan, a member of the Jiangsu Medical Team to Africa, director of the Public Health Department of Nanjing No.1 Hospital and a new father, convinced himself to medical assistance in Tanzania, and completed the first angiographic examination of high difficulty. Wu Zhengcan sincerely encouraged the next generation of aid doctors to Africa, "Be worthy of the demeanor of a doctor from China, and plant the seeds of China-Africa friendship."

"After the fall of Nanjing in 1937, Dr. Robert O. Wilson resolutely stayed in Nanjing as the only surgeon in the city and saved many people. His fearless spirit also touched me." Isac Amaral Pereira talked about motivation of being a volunteer of Zijin Grass. Now he was serving as a volunteer docent at the Memorial Hall, he often shares his feelings on social media to let more people understand history and expand channels of communication.

Zhang Qiang, Director of the China Volunteer Service Federation and Professor of Beijing Normal University, Wei Na, Vice President of the Beijing Volunteer Service Development Research Association and Professor of Renmin University of China, She Hongyu, Associate General Secretary of the Amity Foundation, and Xie Lei, representative of the Nanjing International Community, conducted in-depth exchanges on related issues.

