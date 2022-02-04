2022 Is Not the Time to Give Up on Marijuana Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2021 was a dreadful year for marijuana stocks. The industry benchmark, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, dipped 54% compared to the S&P 500's gain of 20%. However, that doesn't mean the sector is doomed and all hope is lost. Smart investors are aware that highs and lows are common in an evolving industry. The sector took a hit last year because of the lack of positive movement toward the federal legalization of marijuana. But there is no stopping this industry's growth, which is expected to double by 2025. Though I am not in favor of the Canadian pot stocks (except Tilray), which might take a few years to rebound, U.S. cannabis companies continue to impress with their outstanding financials and expansion strategies. These growth stocks are an excellent addition to one's portfolio to earn long-term returns. Continue reading