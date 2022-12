2022 May Be the Last Time You Can Buy This Software Leader at These Prices

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 has been a bad year for software stocks. Many companies that were once high flyers are now down 30%, 50%, and even 80% this calendar year as investors have become more pessimistic about the space. While there may be more carnage to come in the near term, now is a perfect time to scoop up shares of those software stocks that have been sitting on your watchlist.One especially appealing choice is Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), whose shares are down 30% this year. Here's why late 2022 may be the last time you can buy shares of Autodesk at its current price of about $200 per share. Autodesk sells software products for architects, engineers, construction workers, and the media industry. Its products help people design, manage, and test their work all through a software program, saving time and money in the process. Its most popular products include AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Maya, and, increasingly, Fusion 360 and the Autodesk Construction Cloud.