07.12.2022 13:30:00
2022 May Be the Last Time You Can Buy This Software Leader at These Prices
2022 has been a bad year for software stocks. Many companies that were once high flyers are now down 30%, 50%, and even 80% this calendar year as investors have become more pessimistic about the space. While there may be more carnage to come in the near term, now is a perfect time to scoop up shares of those software stocks that have been sitting on your watchlist.One especially appealing choice is Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), whose shares are down 30% this year. Here's why late 2022 may be the last time you can buy shares of Autodesk at its current price of about $200 per share. Autodesk sells software products for architects, engineers, construction workers, and the media industry. Its products help people design, manage, and test their work all through a software program, saving time and money in the process. Its most popular products include AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Maya, and, increasingly, Fusion 360 and the Autodesk Construction Cloud. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
