2022 Media for Liberty Award Honors Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief of USA Today

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) announced the recipient of its 2022 Media for Liberty Award, established to acknowledge and encourage media contributions that explore the relationship between economic and political liberty. Susan Page is the Washington Bureau Chief of USA Today. In her role, she founded and hosts the award-winning video newsmaker series "Capital Download." Susan has received numerous accolades for her contributions to journalism, notably for her coverage of presidential campaigns. She is the author of two books, most recently publishing "Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power” in 2021.

"The Media for Liberty Award is presented to individuals and organizations who have used journalism to shine a light on untold or misunderstood stories. Susan is one of the greatest political journalists of our era and the breadth of her coverage across decades and administrations has earned her a place as a trusted voice in national politics,” said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media President & CEO. "We are thrilled to celebrate Susan’s accomplishments at our event and we look forward to her continued insight for years to come.”

"It is my great honor to accept the Media for Liberty Award,” Susan Page said. "Journalism has no higher purpose than to protect liberty and to foster freedom, to extend and expand our great American experiment. I’m grateful to Liberty Media for its generous prize, which I hope will help independent-minded reporters covering some of the world’s most dangerous stories do their jobs.”

Susan Page came to USA Today from Newsday in 1995. While at USA Today, she served as the first female music chairman of the Gridiron Club – the oldest association of journalists in Washington. In 2011, she became president of the club. Before that, Page served as president of the White House Correspondents Association and as chairman of the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards.

During her decades-long career, Susan has covered 11 presidential campaigns and seven White House administrations, interviewed the past 10 presidents, and reported from six continents. In 2020, she became the first print reporter ever to be the sole moderator for the Commission of Presidential Debates, when she moderated the debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

Susan Page will be celebrated at a ceremony hosted by Liberty Media on Wednesday, May 11th in Washington, D.C. Page has elected to donate her award to the Emergency Fund of the International Women’s Media Foundation, which provides women journalists with a lifeline of support in times of distress or threat.

The Media for Liberty Award is a $50,000 journalism prize presented by the Liberty Media Corporation that seeks to honor journalism that cuts against the grain, forging a new narrative on the intersection of liberty, freedom, capitalism, and business. Notably, Liberty Media welcomes diverse and contrary perspectives and does not look for homogeneity with our views. Instead, we value intelligence, critical thinking, and thoughtful opinions. For more information on the Media for Liberty Award, please visit https://www.libertymedia.com/esg/community-commitment/media-for-liberty-award.

