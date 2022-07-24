2022 Roundtable: Our Favorite Picks Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

What's the best stock to buy right now? Our healthcare roundtable nominates our three favorites. Here's why we like Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ: KIDS), and Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX).Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax is a vaccine biotech that shot to prominence when COVID-19 struck. The small biotech scored big wins in 2020 after receiving $388 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and $1.6 billion from Operation Warp Speed. The stock took off that year, rising almost 3,000% from $4 a share in January to $117 in December. And then in February 2021 the stock saw another magnificent spike to over $300 a share, when the biotech reported its outstanding phase 3 data.Over time the stock saw a severe fall as manufacturing delays kept its vaccine off the market. Finally in December 2021, Novavax received Emergency Use Authorization from the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency. In 2022, authorizations poured in from regulators around the world. In Q1, Novavax shipped 42 million doses of its vaccine.Continue reading