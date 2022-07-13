2022 SBD World's Strongest Man to Air Nationally on CBS and CBS Sports Network Which Includes a New KNAACK® Event in the Finals

Competition to air in the States from July – September 2022

ITASCA, Ill., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 SBD World's Strongest Man Competition will air nationally on CBS and CBS Sports Network. KNAACK®, the trusted leader in tool storage and security, is an official sponsor of the World's Strongest Man (WSM) competition, a natural alignment because of the brand's legendary strength and durability, which fits perfectly with these world-class events and athletes.

For 46 years, the WSM competition has challenged competitors' physical and mental strength, stamina, skill and strategy through a series of extreme challenges. This year's live event took place at the end of May in Sacramento, California. Spoiler Alert : There were a total of 30 competitors with Tom Stoltman ultimately winning for the second year in a row. The 2022 champion, representing Scotland, weighed in at 400 lbs. and 6'8".

"We are thrilled to be a part of the WSM competition for the second year in a row", said Stacy Gardella, Head of Global Marketing Technology and Operations at WernerCo. "This is such a unique event that pairs perfectly with our brand's attributes of being the toughest jobsite boxes, storage and productivity tools."

National Broadcast WSM Schedule for July – September

The WSM 2022 event took place in May with thirty of the world's strongest men competing in Deadlifts, a Bus Pull weighing 40,000 pounds and the KNAACK Giant's Medley, which included a box carry with the KNAACK Model 32 Chest and super yoke with the KNAACK Model 118-01 DataVault Field Stations.

During the months of July through September, the WSM highlights of the qualifying group and finals will be featured on CBS and CBS Sports Network in the United States, airing during the following times:

Shows 1-2 Premier on CBS ( July 16 th from 2-3pm ): Group 1

from ): Group 1 Shows 3-4 Premier on CBS ( July 16 th from 3-4pm ): Group 2

from ): Group 2 Shows 1-4 Re-air on CBS Sports Network ( July 21 st from 7-9pm

on CBS Sports Network ( from Shows 5-6 Premier on CBS Sports Network ( July 28 th from 7-9pm ): Group 3

from ): Group 3 Show 7 Premier on CBS Sports Network ( August 4 th from 7:30-8pm ): Group 4

from ): Group 4 Show 8 Premier on CBS Sports Network ( August 11 th from 7:30-8pm ): Group 4

from ): Group 4 Show 9 Premier on CBS Sports Network ( August 18 th from 7:30-8pm ): Group 5

from ): Group 5 Show 10 Premier on CBS Sports Network ( August 25 th from 7:30-8pm ): Group 5

from ): Group 5 Show 11 Premier on CBS ( September 4 th from 12-1pm ): All Final Events, including the KNAACK Giants Medley as the first event

from ): All Final Events, including the KNAACK Giants Medley as the first event Show 11 Re-air on CBS Sports Network ( September 8 th from 7-8pm )

To learn more about the SBD World's Strongest Man, visit www.theworldsstrongestman.com. For more information about KNAACK jobsite storage products, visit www.knaack.com.

DIGITAL AND PR ACTIVATIONS

KNAACK will activate both digitally and through PR efforts to time with the airing of the WSM competitions, starting on Saturday July 16th. KNAACK will also host a #CantCrackKNAACK series across the brand's social channels, highlighting the strength, security and performance of its products. To participate, users are encouraged to post pictures of their favorite KNAACK products with the tag #CantCrackKNAACK.

ABOUT KNAACK®

KNAACK, a WernerCo brand, is the industry leader of jobsite storage equipment, including storage chests, field stations, rolling work benches and hand tool boxes. KNAACK products are designed and built to the highest standard. Well beyond traditional tool storage and security, KNAACK innovation takes jobsite protection to the next level. KNAACK products are manufactured in Crystal Lake, Illinois. For more information, visit www.knaack.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems, and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry-leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com.

