2022 Show Jiangsu Photography Project was held in the cities of the Yangtze River

NANJING, China, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The 2022 Show Jiangsu Photography Project with the theme of "Ten Years in Jiangsu, the Cities of the Yangtze River" was held from August 30 to September 3.

Journalists and photographers from international media gathered in Jiangsu to go deep into Nanjing, Changzhou, Zhenjiang and other cities along the river, according to the Information Office of Jiangsu Provincial People's Government. The foreign media perspective and wonderful lens language tell the "Jiangsu Yangtze River Story" of new era.

Nanjing is the only city in Jiangsu that develops across the river. The 280-kilometer coastline of the Yangtze River is an important support for economic and social development and a natural barrier to maintain a good ecology. Photographers boarded the largest tonnage electric cargo ship in the Yangtze River Basin. The "Ship Link No. 1" was transformed from the original oil-fired ship with a total deadweight of 3,000 tons, using electric energy, the only energy source for ships, achieving zero emission and no pollution, providing a replicable and popularized model for the energy-saving renovation of the same type of fuel-fired cargo ships.

Zhenjiang is located at the intersection of the Yangtze River and the Grand Canal. Zhenjiang has a coastline of 270 kilometers along the Yangtze River. Dingzhuang Village has become the largest grape growing area in East China. High-tech, standardized production and management help Dingzhuang grapes to unify production and sales standards. The grapes here are not only supplied to supermarkets, stores and fresh markets, but also go abroad and are exported to Singapore, Malaysia and other countries.

Changzhou is entering a new era of rapid development. In the first half of 2022, the output value of the NEV industry exceeded 110 billion yuan, and the current power battery production capacity accounts for one-third of the country's total. In the field of photovoltaic new energy, Changzhou has realized the industrialization of photovoltaic technology and the agglomeration of the solar energy industry, and the layout of the entire chain industries.

As the "City of Canal and Gastronomy", Yangzhou has made a breakthrough in the practice of "ecological priority and green development". The Lighthouse Park is located at the Liuwei Yangtze River Estuary, where the Grand Canal and the Yangtze River meet. At present, the lighthouse park has become a new leisure and sightseeing place for citizens and tourists.

During Beijing 2022 Winter Games, "Bing Dwen Dwen", which was designed and manufactured by a local toy company in Yangzhou, became popular all over the world, and the production line of plush toys entered the public eye. At present, in addition to the domestic market, the company's products are mainly sold to the United States, the European Union, Japan and other countries.

