2022 Singles' Day Grand Promotion: Dada Group Optimized On-Demand Solutions to Support Merchants' Growth and Brings a More Solid Life

The number of physical shops participating in the Double 11 Shopping Festival through the JDDJ platform, i s doubling from that of last year.

The first order, a latest Redmi Note 12 was delivered to customer nine minutes after the order was placed.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading on-demand delivery and retail platform, is providing shopping and delivery services for customers within minutes through the JDDJ (on-demand retail platform of Dada) and JD Shop Now service as the Singles' Day Grand Promotion, known as Double 11, the biggest online shopping festival in the world, kicked off on October 31. Playing fully to its service advantages characterized by ordering online, delivered from stores within an hour, Dada is providing high-quality products and better bargains to consumers across China, giving a more convenient and efficient shopping experience, to make the shopping spree more solid.

More than 200,000 retail shops are participating in the Double 11 shopping festival this year through the JDDJ platform, doubling the number of vendors from that of 2021. Consumers from over 1,800 cities/counties have experienced the fastest up-to-the-minute delivery of Double 11 orders.

Within the first ten minutes of the shopping festival kicked off on Oct. 31 at 8 p.m., customers from over 500 cities/counties had already received the products they'd purchased. Mr. Yang from Shenzhen bought the latest Redmi Note 12 on the JD app, and received the smartphone delivered by a Dada Now rider in just nine minutes, making it the first order fulfilled nationwide.

Rapid sales growth driven by JD Shop Now across multiple categories

Dada's Double 11 support plan has delivered impressive results in the strong opening phase of the shopping festival, and it has reported substantial increases in the sales volume of electronics, egg gift box, pet care, sports & outdoors as well as perfumes & cosmetics, among which electronics by 500%, sports & outdoor by 420%, and perfumes & cosmetics by 210%.

The omni-channel integration of online and offline retail solutions has boosted the sales of leading brands Xiaomi and vivo by 220%, Asus and Dell by 260% year-on-year, and Decathlon's sales reached tenfold of that from last year.

Empowering growth of business partners with more options

Dada is supporting the high-quality growth through not only on-demand delivery solutions, but also targeted campaigns for this year's Double 11 shopping festival. It joined hands with top brands to carry out Double 11 shopping campaigns such as Quality Shops, Super Brand Alliance and more, and collaborate to offer discounts up to 50% on best-selling items.

Its comprehensive Double 11 support plan is bringing high-quality products and services to consumers at affordable prices, while helping brands and vendors to grow their business as well as market influence.

Dada's optimized order picking solution is now covering all Carrefour China stores and helps improve operational efficiency by increasing picking speed by 23.8%.

At the same time, Dada's platforms are also supporting businesses to achieve growth in sales, performance and brand influence. Playing to the "buy it and get it" advantage of on-demand retail, JDDJ and JD Shop Now have converged different shopping scenarios such as bulk purchase, grocery shopping, gift giving and more as well as city specialties to create exclusive scene-based shopping sessions for this year's Double 11 event.

Stronger order fulfilment capabilities

Dada has also introduced autonomous delivery solution to reduce delivery operation time and maximize efficiency, integrating larger unmanned vehicles for bulk order deliveries and smaller ones for more flexible door-to-door deliveries. The autonomous delivery technology further enhances Dada and JD's order fulfilment capabilities, allowing the first order in Beijing to be fulfilled using an unmanned vehicle in less than 10 minutes after the opening of the shopping spree. So far Dada's autonomous delivery service has helped fulfil more than 60, 000 orders.

Leveraging its robust digital capability and flexible logistical networks, Dada's industry-leading picking and delivery system offers services including inventory replenishment, item packaging, collecting and shipping, all operated with exceptional efficiency and accuracy.

Dada Now, China's leading local on-demand delivery platform operated by Dada Group, provides fast and reliable on-demand delivery services to customers, and brings them unparalleled online shopping experiences.

More intra-city service choices on JD.com for consumers

JD's intra-city business is also offering more options for customers during the Double 11 shopping festival, and has reported 40% increase month-to-month for grocery and FMCG orders, and 3.5 times increase year-on-year for housekeeping service reservation orders and 2.7 times increase year-on year for laundry service orders, as Dada has now expanded its business scope in the intra-city services sector. JD's Intra-city business is also partnering with China's State Grid to launch 'State Grid Online' mini-app that allows consumers across 26 provinces to check and pay their electricity bills on their mobile phones.

In addition, the "pay online and consume in-store" business also sees three times year-on-year growth in order volume.

JDDJ has established and elevated its hyperlocal logistics infrastructure and on-demand e-shop networks to enable global brands to provide better, faster and more convenient services for Chinese consumers, and JDDJ is redefining the retail marketing and sales model with powerful digital tools to help both online and brick-and-mortar sellers to build up omnichannel operations and lower costs through digital transformation.

About Dada Group

Dada is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables an improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol DADA.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-singles-day-grand-promotion-dada-group-optimized-on-demand-solutions-to-support-merchants-growth-and-brings-a-more-solid-life-301671391.html

SOURCE DADA GROUP