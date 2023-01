2022 Still Got You Down? 3 Dividend Stocks to Perk Up Your 2023 Income Stream.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year was one for the record books. It was one of the worst years for investors in decade as both stocks and bonds were down sharply. Because of that, portfolio values dropped, which likely has many investors feeling down about their investments. One way investors can perk up their portfolio is by adding some more income to boost their tangible return in the new year. Three dividend stocks favored by a few Fool.com contributors are Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP). Here's why they think these companies are great income options to consider adding to your portfolio this year. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Magellan Midstream Partners): Some midstream companies, like Enterprise Products Partners or Kinder Morgan, have broadly diversified portfolios. Others, like Magellan Midstream Partners, are tightly focused on one business. In Magellan's case that is moving oil and refined products, such as gasoline and diesel. In many ways this master limited partnership (MLP) is a bet that oil isn't going to be displaced overnight by clean energy, which is a completely reasonable assumption. Even the International Energy Agency expects demand for carbon fuels to keep growing until at least 2040.Continue reading