10.03.2023 08:45:00

2022 Universal Registration Document

2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
INCLUDING THE 2022 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
MADE AVAILABLE

                

Rexel’s 2022 Universal Registration Document, including the annual financial report for the 2022 financial year, was filed on March 9, 2023 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), under number D.23-0078.

The Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

-The report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors (including the compensation policy for corporate officers);
-The description of the share repurchase program; and
-The statement of non-financial performance.

The Universal Registration Document is available on Rexel’s corporate website (www.rexel.com/en) in the "Investors – Regulated Information” section and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at no cost at Rexel’s headquarters, 13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris, France.

ABOUT Rexel GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 21 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €18.7 billion in 2022.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX

 		 +33 1 42 85 76 12  ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com
PRESS    
Brunswick: Thomas KAMM  +33 1 53 96 83 92  tkamm@brunswickgroup.com
     

Attachment


