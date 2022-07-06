2022 Vans US Open of Surfing Releases Full Schedule of Events

World's Largest Action Sports Festival Returns to Huntington Beach Showcasing Surf, Skateboarding and BMX Competition, and Southern California Beach Culture from July 30-August 7; Nine-Day Festival Will Feature Engaging Creative Activities for the Entire Family and Community Events

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Vans US Open of Surfing (VUSOS) today announced its schedule of events for the nine-day action sports festival, including surf, skateboarding, and BMX competition, as well as a full calendar of engaging creative activities for the entire family to enjoy. The world's largest action sports festival returns to the southside of the Huntington Beach Pier from July 30 through August 7, 2022. The entire event is free and open to the public from 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. every day. Fans can find more details and the full schedule of events at VansUSOpenofSurfing.com .

The theme of this year's Vans US Open of Surfing is focused on the importance of environmental responsibility. Eco-consciousness is integrated into all Vans activations to showcase the connection of sustainability with surf culture and surf products. This year's VUSOS also features community events, including a two-day youth surf camp experience from August 3-4 with two sessions, where non-profits from Southern California will bring in youth from underserved communities to experience the US Open. Led by longtime Vans non-profit partner City Surf Project , additional partners for the US Open Vans Surf Camp include Stoked Mentoring , Native Like Water , and the HB Rangers program.

The Vans US Open offers a plethora of live-action summer entertainment, including surfboard shaping workshops, art installations, customization workshops, music lessons, movie premieres, and much more. Activities and workshops are scheduled every day beginning July 30. Highlights taking place on-site include:

ACTIVITIES

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Daily:



Van Doren Village is open featuring a multitude of activities, sponsor booths, and the Vans Retail Experience , an immersive shopping experience tied directly to the theme of sustainability including:



Wetsuit Repair w/Stitchbox - In the spirit of upcycling and sustainability, the event will offer free wetsuit repair for the local community throughout the entire event w/ Buddy Pendergast and his crew at Stitchbox

Duct Tape Shaping Bay - The shaping bay will use eco-friendly materials with Golden State Glassing and Shred Co. Experiences available to Vans Family members, Athletes, Media, and social sweepstake winners

Vans Community Market - Featuring vendors such as Vinyl Solution, Costa Mesa Ceramics, Jokers Skateshop, Sustainable Coastlines, OC Coast Keeper, and more. Thursday, August 4 , will also feature a community market board swap with rare and unique surf crafts and accessories





Steve Van Doren BBQ - Vans founder Steve Van Doren will be on the grill serving free lunch to fans every day





The Vans Retail Store is open





Vans Skatepark Sessions (BMX / Skate) - Adding to the DIY skate element, Vans will again host open-to-the-public Skate and BMX sessions for the community. RSVP to secure your spot at www.vansusopenofsurfing.com





Vans Surf Camp will take place each morning, providing access and resources to learn to surf for all ages. Vans will be partnering with non-profit organizations including Stoked Mentoring and City Surf Project to activate

COMPETITION

7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Daily:

World Surf League's Challenger Series (Men & Women) - The Vans US Open of Surfing will feature the fourth stop of the WSL Challenger Series with 160 of the world's best and rising talent who will be competing for Championship Tour qualification. Finals are scheduled to run on August 7





Vans BMX Waffle Cup (Men & Women ) - Named by BMX star Dakota Roche , this competition is where the best in BMX will take center stage and will kick off this year's Vans US Open of Surfing weekend





The Vans Duct Tape Invitational and Festival (Men & Women) - Where culture meets competition. For the first time, this year's competition will be sanctioned by the WSL as part of the World Surf Longboard Tour. Featuring 40 of the world's best male and female longboarders competing for a total prize purse of $50,000 , including previous winner Justin Quintal and world number one Harrison Roach, WSL Women's World Longboarding Champion Honolua Blomfield, style maven Karina Rozunko , and more. The Duct Tape Invitational will also highlight four influential names in action sports to create hand-shaped surfboards for the community, including Olympic Park Skateboarder Zion Wright, local renowned surfboard shaper Troy Elmore , pro surfer Holly Wawn and three-time X Games BMX medalist Dakota Roche





Vans Showdown (Men & Women) - Anchoring the nine-day festival is the Vans Showdown, bringing together the most relevant street skaters worldwide to celebrate skate culture. Following the completion of the Vans Showdown, most of the materials used on the skatepark will be repurposed through the Skatepark Project and donated to a current park build in Southern California

For a complete schedule of events, how to tune into the action, and additional information, please visit VansUSOpenofSurfing.com .

Recognized as the largest professional sports competition and action sports festival in the world, the Vans US Open of Surfing is currently sanctioned by the World Surf League and operated in conjunction with IMG, the event owner. Official partners of this year's event include Vans, 805, BF Goodrich, Flying Embers, Hydro Flask, Pacifico, Sambazon, Shiseido, YouTheory, and more.

IMAGES & B-Roll from 2019 VANS US OPEN OF SURFING Available for Download HERE

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel, and accessories brand. Vans®authentic collections are sold in 97 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors, and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music, and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as Vans Checkerboard Day, Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®,Vans Custom Culture, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off The Wall" Since '66

