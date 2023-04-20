2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF Kudelski SA

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

All proposals of the Board of Directors have been accepted by a strong majority

All members of the Board of Directors were proposed for re-election and re-elected

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland April 20, 2023 The Annual General Meeting of Kudelski SA (SIX:KUD.S) was held today at the companys headquarters in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne.

All proposals of the Board of Directors were voted with strong majorities. 50 shareholders were represented corresponding to 63,938,915 shares out of a total of 97,633,702 shares.

The shareholders approved the annual report, Kudelski SAs financial statements and the Groups 2022 consolidated accounts and profit allocation. They also approved the reports of the Groups auditors, as well as the discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for 2022.

Mrs. Marguerite Kudelski and Messrs. Laurent Dassault, Patrick Foetisch, Michael Hengartner, André Kudelski, Pierre Lescure, Alec Ross and Claude Smadja were re-elected as members of the Board for a one-year term. Mr. André Kudelski was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders re-elected Messrs. Patrick Foetisch, Pierre Lescure, Alec Ross and Claude Smadja as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for a period of one-year.

PricewaterhouseCoopers SA in Lausanne (Pully) was re-elected as the Groups audit firm for a one-year period. Mr. Olivier Colomb, public notary in Morges, was elected as independent representative for a one-year period.

Note

To download the 2022 Annual Report, please click here.

Printed version can be ordered by sending an email to communication@nagra.com.





About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

Contacts

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group

Senior Director Public Relations

+41 79 377 45 12

+41 21 732 01 81

cedric.alber@nagra.com

Santino Rumasuglia

Kudelski Group

Vice President Head of Investor Relations

+1 480 430 9952

santino.rumasuglia@nagra.com