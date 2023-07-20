2023 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Global Ports Holding PLC

2023 Annual Report and Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting (2023 AGM)

Global Ports Holding PLC (the "Company") announces that it has now posted or otherwise made available to shareholders its:

2023 Annual Report for the twelve months ended 31 March 2023

Notice of 2023 AGM dated 14 July 2023 and

Form of Proxy.

Copies of each of these documents are or will shortly be available to view on the Company's website www.globalportsholding.com and also will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The 2023 AGM will be held at 11.00 am on Thursday, 31 August 2023 at the Companys registered office at 35 Albemarle Street, 3rd Floor, London W1S 4JD, United Kingdom. The voting results of all resolutions to be proposed at the 2023 AGM will be announced to the market immediately following the 2023 AGM.

At the date of this document, the 2023 AGM is expected to be open to shareholders and their appointed proxies who choose to attend it in person. However, should it become necessary or appropriate for any reason to postpone, to move and/or to make alternative arrangements for holding the 2023 AGM, shareholders will be given as much notice as possible. Any change affecting the holding of the Meeting will be posted on the Companys website (www.globalportsholding.com) and announced via a Regulatory Information Service. Shareholders are advised therefore to check regularly the Companys website for updates in relation to the Meeting.