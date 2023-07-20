|
20.07.2023 16:27:23
2023 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
|
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Global Ports Holding PLC
2023 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
2023 Annual Report and Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting (2023 AGM)
Global Ports Holding PLC (the "Company") announces that it has now posted or otherwise made available to shareholders its:
Copies of each of these documents are or will shortly be available to view on the Company's website www.globalportsholding.com and also will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
The 2023 AGM will be held at 11.00 am on Thursday, 31 August 2023 at the Companys registered office at 35 Albemarle Street, 3rd Floor, London W1S 4JD, United Kingdom. The voting results of all resolutions to be proposed at the 2023 AGM will be announced to the market immediately following the 2023 AGM.
At the date of this document, the 2023 AGM is expected to be open to shareholders and their appointed proxies who choose to attend it in person. However, should it become necessary or appropriate for any reason to postpone, to move and/or to make alternative arrangements for holding the 2023 AGM, shareholders will be given as much notice as possible. Any change affecting the holding of the Meeting will be posted on the Companys website (www.globalportsholding.com) and announced via a Regulatory Information Service. Shareholders are advised therefore to check regularly the Companys website for updates in relation to the Meeting.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD2ZT390
|Category Code:
|NOA
|TIDM:
|GPH
|LEI Code:
|213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|Sequence No.:
|259156
|EQS News ID:
|1684907
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
20.07.23
|2023 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
14.07.23
|Issue of New Ordinary Shares (EQS Group)
|
12.07.23
|Publication of Annual Report and Accounts (EQS Group)
|
15.05.23
|Trading statement for the twelve months ended 31 March 2023 (EQS Group)
|
18.04.23
|Global Ports Holding PLC: Fiscal Year 2024 cruise passenger volumes and historic financials for new geographic segmental reporting (EQS Group)
|
18.04.23
|Global Ports Holding PLC : Fiscal Year 2024 cruise passenger volumes and historic financials for new geographic segmental reporting (Investegate)
|
11.04.23
|Global Ports Inv : Update on termination of GDR Program (Investegate)
|
11.04.23
|Global Ports Inv : Delisting of GDRs (Investegate)
Analysen zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|2,13
|2,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.