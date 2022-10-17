Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
17-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2023 cruise call reservations and passenger volumes

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today releases current monthly cruise call reservations and the implied cruise passenger volumes for call requests received for the calendar year 2023 (cruise calls taking place 1 January to 31 December 2023). These figures are available on the Group's investor relations website:

https://www.globalportsholding.com/traffic-statistics

Current cruise call reservations for calendar year 2023 are 4,538, implying passenger volumes in excess of 11 million assuming pre-pandemic occupancy rates.

These expected values compare favourably to the actual number of cruise calls in the last pre-pandemic year 2019, where GPH consolidated ports reached 3,346 cruise calls (including full-year impact from Nassau Cruise Port and Antigua Cruise Port acquired during 2019).

These figures for the calendar year and fiscal year ahead will be released directly on the Groups investor relations website at least two months before the start of the respective period and will allow investors to better assess the Groups ongoing recovery and future growth.

 

 

 

 

CONTACT

 

 

For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries:

 

 

Investor Relations

 

 

Martin Brown

 

 

Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687

 

 

Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: GPH
LEI Code: 213800BMNG6351VR5X06
Sequence No.: 194758
EQS News ID: 1464569

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

