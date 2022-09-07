2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger Special-edition Models Bring Retro Flair to Dodge 'Last Call' Lineup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Swinger and Dodge Charger Scat Pack Swinger represent third and fourth of seven Dodge special-edition "Last Call" models

Swinger models follow recent announcements of 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown and 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee as part of the Dodge "Last Call" lineup

Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models reach back to brand's muscle car past for inspiration, delivering a retro exterior and interior appearance

Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models include available F8 Green, Sublime Green and White Knuckle exterior color options, combined with green interior accents to create a classic Swinger look

Unique Gold School badging, wheels and painted Shaker intake for the Challenger add to the retro appearance

2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger special-edition models feature throwback "Swinger" cursive graphics on rear fenders

Only 1,000 of each will be produced, both in Widebody models

Six special-edition Dodge Challenger and Charger models will be revealed through Sept. 21, 2022 , with the fifth model to be announced on Sept. 14

, with the fifth model to be announced on Seventh and final 2023 Dodge model — the very last of its kind — will be revealed at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas , scheduled for Nov. 1-4, 2022

, scheduled for Like all 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger models, Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger special-edition vehicles will carry a commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque

Details and specific information on the 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger available at Dodge.com

Information on the Never Lift 24-month road map to the Dodge brand's future is available at DodgeGarage.com

A pair of modern-day "Swingers" with a retro-themed appearance are joining the Dodge brand's "Last Call." The special-edition 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Swinger and 2023 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger represent the third and fourth of seven special-edition Dodge "Last Call" models and give a nod back to the unique style of the Dodge brand's "swinging" muscle car lineup of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The original Dodge Dart Swinger was a member of the Dodge "Scat Pack" club, packing formidable horsepower into a compact package, and included "groovy" options, such as green-on-green interior/exterior color combinations, gold color accents and wood panel interior touches. The 2023 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Swinger and 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Swinger modern-day special-edition models reach back to that past for inspiration, delivering a throwback exterior and interior appearance.

The 2023 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Swinger and 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Swinger follow recently announced Dodge Challenger Shakedown and Dodge Charger Super Bee models. Dodge "Last Call" special-edition models celebrate the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, which in their current form are coming to an end.

Six special-edition Challenger and Charger models will be revealed through September 21, 2022. The seventh and final 2023 Dodge model — the very last of its kind — will be revealed at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, scheduled for Nov. 1-4, 2022.

"The name says it all – the originals had a unique, fun character, and that's the same reaction we're hoping for with our 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger models," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "Dodge Swinger models have always held a unique spot in the Dodge muscle-car pantheon, and these modern-day models bring that fun back to life."

Only 1,000 each of the 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Swinger and 2023 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger will be produced, both as Widebody models. Those seeking to recreate a classic green-on-green Swinger look can choose from F8 Green and Sublime Green exterior color options, with a White Knuckle option is also available.

2023 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Swinger

Starting with the Plus Group and Shaker Package content, the 2023 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Swinger achieves its retro flair through the following features:

Gold School Challenger grille badge

Gold School R/T Widebody grille badge

Gold School painted Shaker intake

Gold School Scat Pack + Bee spoiler badge

Gold School Bee fender badges

Retro Swinger rear fender graphics

20-by-11-inch Gold School wheels

Black six-piston Brembo brakes

Mod Grain wood-like aluminum interior bezel textures

Nappa/Alcantara seats with green stitching and green Dodge Rhombi logo

Green Swinger interior instrument panel badge

Green interior accent stitching on console and doors

2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Swinger

The 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Swinger adds retro-inspired features to Plus Group content, including:

Gold School Scat Pack + Bee grille badge

Gold School Bee fender and decklid badges

20-by-11-inch Gold School wheels

Retro Swinger rear fender graphics

Black six-piston Brembo brakes

Mod Grain wood-like aluminum interior bezel textures

Nappa/Alcantara seats with green stitching and green Dodge Rhombi logo

Green Swinger interior instrument panel badge

Green interior accent stitching on console and doors

Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models, as with all seven of the "Last Call" special-edition models, will be allocated to specific dealerships, with pricing and dealer information shared on DodgeGarage.com when vehicle ordering opens later this fall.

Details on the 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models are available at Dodge.com. The next Dodge "Last Call" model will be announced on September 14, 2022. Information on the Never Lift 24-month road map to the Dodge brand's future is available at DodgeGarage.com.

"Last Call" Highlights

In addition to the seven "Last Call" special-edition models, Dodge brand will also celebrate its 2023 model lineup by bringing back three beloved heritage exterior colors: B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple and Sublime green. One popular modern color, Destroyer Grey, also returns to the fold. Charger and Challenger will each offer 14 total 2023 exterior color options. 2023 Charger and Challenger R/T models will also feature new "345" fender badging, a callout to the 345-cubic-inch HEMI® engine under the hood.

All 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger models will also carry a special commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque, making every 2023 Charger and Challenger especially desirable. The brushed aluminum underhood "Last Call" plaque features the vehicle name and a vehicle silhouette, as well as "Designed in Auburn Hills" and "Assembled in Brampton" to proclaim each vehicle's origin.

The brand is also expanding the reach of its popular SRT Jailbreak models, which were introduced earlier this year for the Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, unlocking color combination ordering restrictions and exclusive content. For 2023 model year, Jailbreak models will also be available for the 717-horsepower Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat, providing even more owners the option of building their own one-of-a-kind muscle car.

Dodge is taking a new approach in getting the Charger and Challenger in the hands of its enthusiasts. The entire 2023 Charger and Challenger model-year run will be allocated to dealerships all at once, helping customers to identify and secure their dream cars more easily. Dodge will provide customers a guide for locating their desired Charger or Challenger at DodgeGarage.com, which will include information on all 2023 Charger and Challenger inventory at each Dodge dealership.

Ordering information for the 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger will be announced fall 2022.

