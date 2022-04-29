|
29.04.2022 18:00:00
2023 EOS® National Conference Announced for Indianapolis
Fast-track your mastery of running your business on EOS®
BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the most widely attended EOS Conference™ to date earlier this April, EOS Worldwide has announced its 2023 U.S. Conference will be held in Indianapolis, IN on April 20-21.
Participants at the conferences include small business owners and members of leadership teams from entrepreneurial companies that run on the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®).
The 2023 EOS Conference will offer unique opportunities for leadership teams and decision-makers from small- to medium-sized entrepreneurial companies to further master running their businesses using EOS Tools and the EOS Process®.
Special Act Now discount pricing is available until May 6 for 20% off the full $2,000 ticket price.
Visit https://www.eosconference.com/act-now to get your early discount today!
Updates on schedules and speakers are available at: https://www.eosconference.com/indianapolis/.
About EOS
Based in Birmingham, Michigan, EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs around the world get everything they want from their businesses. The Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®) offers a proven system of simple and practical tools used by entrepreneurial leaders of companies with 10-250 employees to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success. The 5 EOS Core Values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What We Say. For more information about EOS, visit www.eosworldwide.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2023-eos-national-conference-announced-for-indianapolis-301536415.html
SOURCE EOS Worldwide
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.