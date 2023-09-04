|
2023 half-year results very encouraging
Burkhalter Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
The Burkhalter Group can look back on a very successful first half in 2023. Due to the first-time, full consolidation of half-year results according to the accounting standard Swiss GAAP FER of poenina holding ag, which was merged as of 29 June 2022, and strong acquisition-related growth, Group profit and the operating result have increased sharply, as have sales. The income statement and the cash flow statement can therefore only be compared with the previous years figures to a limited extent. At 13.3%, earnings per share increased significantly compared with the first half of 2022. The outlook for the 2023 financial year as a whole is confident at the current date.
On 30 June 2023, the Burkhalter Group closed the first half of 2023 as follows: Earnings per share increased to CHF 2.04 (previous year CHF 1.80 (+13.3%), Group profit stands at CHF 21.2 million (previous year CHF 10.8 million), the operating result (EBIT) came to CHF 26.0 million (previous year CHF 13.4 million) and sales amounted to CHF 526.2 million (previous year CHF 277.0 million). Due to the consolidation of half-year results with poenina holding ag, which was merged as of 29 June 2022, for the first time and strong acquisition-related growth, Group profit and the operating result were significantly higher than in the previous year, as were sales. The income statement and the cash flow statement can therefore only be compared with the previous years figures to a limited extent.
Strong acquisition-related growth
Acquisition-related growth will continue to be part of Burkhalters strategy. Since takeovers are effected opportunistically, it cannot be assumed that additional companies will join the Burkhalter Group to this extent in the second half of 2023.
Outlook remains confident
Thanks to our employees
The Interim Report 2023 can be downloaded from the Burkhalter website: www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications
Telephone conference: Monday, 4 September 2023, from 9 a.m.
