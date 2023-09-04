2023 half-year results very encouraging

The Burkhalter Group can look back on a very successful first half in 2023. Due to the first-time, full consolidation of half-year results according to the accounting standard Swiss GAAP FER of poenina holding ag, which was merged as of 29 June 2022, and strong acquisition-related growth, Group profit and the operating result have increased sharply, as have sales. The income statement and the cash flow statement can therefore only be compared with the previous years figures to a limited extent. At 13.3%, earnings per share increased significantly compared with the first half of 2022. The outlook for the 2023 financial year as a whole is confident at the current date.

On 30 June 2023, the Burkhalter Group closed the first half of 2023 as follows: Earnings per share increased to CHF 2.04 (previous year CHF 1.80 (+13.3%), Group profit stands at CHF 21.2 million (previous year CHF 10.8 million), the operating result (EBIT) came to CHF 26.0 million (previous year CHF 13.4 million) and sales amounted to CHF 526.2 million (previous year CHF 277.0 million). Due to the consolidation of half-year results with poenina holding ag, which was merged as of 29 June 2022, for the first time and strong acquisition-related growth, Group profit and the operating result were significantly higher than in the previous year, as were sales. The income statement and the cash flow statement can therefore only be compared with the previous years figures to a limited extent.

Strong acquisition-related growth

On 10 January 2023, LKE Haustechnik AG in Landquart (Canton of Grisons) was acquired, on 12 January 2023 Strässle Installationen AG in Amriswil (Canton of Thurgau), on 26 January 2023 Elektro Saas AG in Saas-Fee (Canton of Valais) and on 28 March 2023 Bötschi Holding AG, Mauren (Canton of Thurgau), along with its subsidiaries Bötschi AG Feuer Luft Wasser, Mauren (Canton of Thurgau), Angele AG Feuer Luft Wasser, Bronschhofen (Canton of St. Gallen) and Perl-Pool AG, Mauren (Canton of Thurgau). On 6 July 2023, Riggenbach AG, ventilation and air-conditioning technology, in Olten (Canton of Solothurn), and its branches in Brugg (Canton of Aargau) and Solothurn (Canton of Solothurn) were also taken over.

Acquisition-related growth will continue to be part of Burkhalters strategy. Since takeovers are effected opportunistically, it cannot be assumed that additional companies will join the Burkhalter Group to this extent in the second half of 2023.

Outlook remains confident

At the current date, the management assumes that a moderate increase in earnings per share compared with the previous year can be achieved in the 2023 financial year. This is largely dependent on sustained strong demand for building technology services and rising demand for energy-efficient buildings. Burkhalter is ideally positioned to make a significant contribution to achieving the goals of the Swiss Federal Governments Energy Strategy 2050.

Thanks to our employees

The Burkhalter Group owes its success to the expertise, dedication and flexibility of its employees. To show its appreciation, the Board of Directors and management thanked them with a big staff party on 16 June 2023 at The Valley in Kemptthal (Canton of Zurich).

Comparison of figures

In CHF million 30.06.2022 30.06.2023 Group profit 10.8 21.2 Operating result (EBIT) 13.4 26.0 Group sales 277.0 526.2 CHF Earnings per share 1.80 2.04

The Interim Report 2023 can be downloaded from the Burkhalter website: www.burkhalter.ch/en/about-us/investor-relations/publications

