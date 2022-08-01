2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Concert Series to Feature En Vogue, Maren Morris, Ellie Goulding and Other Musical Guests

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, announces a live three-day concert series headlined by En Vogue, Maren Morris and Ellie Goulding at the world-class 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions, which will be held Jan. 17, 19 and 21 in Orlando’s Lake Nona.

The concert series celebrates the return of the highly anticipated HGV Tournament of Champions, which features LPGA Tour winners playing alongside approximately 50 celebrities, athletes and entertainers in one of golf’s most unique events. With six live performances featuring iconic and trailblazing women artists across musical genres, this year's concert series is sure to have something for everyone. The all-female musical lineup was specially curated by HGV to honor the fifth year of the annual tournament that serves as the kickoff to the LPGA Tour season and is one of the LPGA’s most-watched events of the year.

In addition, through the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility program, HGV Serves, this year’s tournament will once again support Annika Sörenstam’s ANNIKA Foundation, which expands opportunities for female golfers at the junior, collegiate and professional levels.

"Empowering women through golf is exactly what the HGV Tournament of Champions is all about,” said Gordon Gurnik, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of Hilton Grand Vacations. "We’re delighted to welcome some of the biggest female names in music to kick off this year’s tournament. As one of the most exciting events on the LPGA Tour, we’re thrilled to host private events for this all-star music lineup, and invite fans to see the best golfers in the world compete alongside some of our favorite celebrities.”

The four-day HGV Tournament of Champions will be televised nationally on NBC and Golf Channel and the exclusive three-night concert series is open to tournament sponsors, participants and invited guests. Each concert will feature a headline performance beginning with the timeless R&B icons En Vogue on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Grammy-winning Country-Pop star Maren Morris on Thursday, Jan. 19 and pop superstar Ellie Goulding on Saturday, Jan. 21. All three headliners will be followed by performances beginning with EDM vocalist Emma Hewitt on Jan. 17. Additional acts will be announced soon.

The tournament’s one-of-a-kind format features LPGA Tour winners from the previous two seasons competing for a $1.5 million purse. Celebrities join them on the course to compete for a separate prize of $500,000. Celebrity participants in previous years have included superstars from entertainment and all major sports, including Annika Sörenstam, Michael Peña, Vince Carter, Justin Verlander, Ray Allen, Grant Hill, Toby Keith, Brian Baumgartner, Roger Clemens, John Smoltz, Alfonso Ribeiro and many more.

With HGV hosting the tournament for the first time in January 2022 following its acquisition of Diamond Resorts, last year’s event was the most attended LPGA Tour season opener in history. The 2023 HGV Tournament of Champions will return to the renowned, championship golf course at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando on January 16-22.

Celebrity participants, LPGA Tour professionals and visiting guests will be hosted at HGV's best-in-class Orlando resorts. With 154 upscale, upper upscale and luxury timeshare resorts, HGV has been one of the most trusted names in high-quality vacation ownership for 30 years.

To learn more about the tournament and inquire about sponsorship opportunities that provide exclusive access to the tournament concert series, visit www.HGVLPGA.com.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 715,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world’s leading professional golf organization for women. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Daytona Beach, FLA., the association celebrates a diverse and storied membership with more than 2,300 members representing more than 30 countries. With a vision to inspire, empower, educate, and entertain by showcasing the very best women’s golf, LPGA Tour Professionals compete across the globe, while the Symetra Tour, the official development and qualifying tour of the LPGA, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. Additionally, LPGA Professionals directly impact the game through teaching, coaching and management.

The LPGA demonstrates its dedication to the development of the game through The LPGA Foundation. Since 1991, this charitable organization has been committed to empowering and supporting girls and women through developmental, humanitarian and golf community initiatives, including LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the LPGA Women’s Network, and the LPGA Amateur Gold Association.

Follow the LPGA on its television home, Golf Channel, and on the web via www.LPGA.com. Join the social conversation at www.facebook.com/lpga, www.twitter.com/lpga, www.youtube.com/lpgavideo, and on Instagram at @lpga_tour.

About Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Recognized as one of the world’s top private golf club communities, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club sits at the heart of the 17-square-mile, Lake Nona Region, a master-planned community comprised of wellness, education, recreation and entertainment offerings. For 35 years, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club has delivered the highest quality of living in Central Florida, combining natural splendor with a dynamic lifestyle amidst an abundance of luxury estate homes. The unique opportunity to live and play at Lake Nona has attracted a vibrant community of residents and members who enjoy a wealth of amenities, including: a Tom Fazio-designed, championship golf course; a fully equipped golf performance center; a 40,000-square-foot Clubhouse with an 18-room guest lodge; a Bath & Racquet Club with an all-inclusive fitness center, along with state-of-the-art tennis and pickleball courts, a lakeside pool and playground, and a dedicated youth activity center with year-round children’s programming; 24-hour gated security; and outstanding water-based recreation on a trio of waterways. Guided by a continual pursuit of excellence, highlighted by exceptional family experiences and outstanding service, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club will continue to set the benchmark for lifestyle-driven club communities for years to come.

For more information, visit: www.lakenona.club.

About Lake Nona

Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community’s advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Lake Nona’s attractive business ecosystem is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining and entertainment options set amongst Central Florida’s beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine.

For more information, visit www.lakenona.com.

