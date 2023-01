2023 Is Here: Don't Wait to Buy These Glorious Growth Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 was a brutal year for the stock market, and especially for the technology sector, with the Nasdaq -100 index plunging 33%. But consecutive down years are incredibly rare -- in fact, it has only happened once for the Nasdaq-100 in 36 years, and that was during the tech crash between 2000 and 2002. What might be in store for 2023? With inflation steadily trending down since June last year, it's possible that interest rates will stop rising in the next few months, which could take pressure off the economy and give the stock market the green light to move higher. The odds suggest this will be a positive year for the broader market, which is why investors shouldn't wait to buy in. Here are two growth stocks to start with. Continue reading