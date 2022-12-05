|
2023 IT Salary Trends: How to Navigate the High-Speed, Evolving Tech Talent Market
While Tech Salaries Spiked By Up To 30%, Motion Recruitment's IT Salary Guide Shows Growing Stability
BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Recruitment, one of the U.S.'s largest providers of IT Staffing Solutions, has published Motion Recruitment's 2023 Tech Salary Guide, the annual report featuring salary data, industry trends and market expert advice in technology hiring and job searching. The 2023 edition highlights the insights and salary information needed to go past the headlines into what to know about navigating this hyper competitive IT hiring landscape in uncertain times. A few key takeaways of the Guide:
"While not currently at height of early 2022, tech hiring and job postings remain near peak levels. Candidates are still receiving multiple offers, and three-quarters of IT employers are having difficulty finding the skills required for their open roles," said Matt Milano, President of Motion Recruitment. "Businesses are more thoughtful on how to best spend their resources, but there's still opportunities for career growth."
"It's also clear that for top talent, companies have to think beyond salaries," Milano continued. "Flexibility when it comes to hours and time in the office, a culture that goes beyond words to tangible action, the opportunity to upskill and grow…all of these things are vital to attract the best IT candidates in 2023."
Motion's Tech Salary Guide gives employers and tech professionals the latest data, reporting and insights to better understand the market value of IT positions across cities and technology stacks. The information is based on thousands of technologists and verified against other industry leaders' reporting to provide salary data for mid to senior level technologists, whether hiring or for their career growth.
Motion Recruitment is part of Motion Recruitment Partners, LLC, parent company of leading global talent solutions providers and industry game-changers. Motion Recruitment offers IT Staffing solutions across North America for contract, contract to hire, and direct hire needs, as well as IT Consulting Solutions through the Motion Consulting Group. Motion is the proud creator of 'Tech in Motion' a networking event and award series connecting tech enthusiasts to meet, learn, and innovate.
