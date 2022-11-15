2023 may be the year of multicloud Kubernetes

Now that the major cloud conferences are occurring and the PR agencies are pushing their client’s cloud predictions for next year. It’s time we look at what the tea leaves are saying about the evolution of cloud computing in 2023, focusing on areas of significant change.I’ve been calling for the larger cloud providers to focus on multicloud for years. However, considering that this would require a major shift in how they market their technology, they haven’t done so.I can understand why. Confusing the market and diluting the value of their specific technology is really a core motivation for not pushing multicloud. However, the smaller players see multicloud as a clear advantage and are all in, one way or another. The larger players, not so much.To read this article in full, please click here