2023 Mazda CX-30: Pricing and Packaging

Standard Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine receives a five horsepower increase and improved fuel economy

All CX-30 models meet IIHS' newest safety protocols with the addition of rear side air bags, rear side seatbelt tensions and additional enhancements.

2023 CX-30 goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 of $22,950 for the naturally aspirated models and $33,800 for the turbo models

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations today announces pricing and packaging for the 2023 Mazda CX-30. For 2023, the naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine has been improved in both performance and efficiency. Compared to the previous model year, this engine has an increase of five horsepower and two miles per gallon in each of the EPA estimated figures of city, highway, and combined. The naturally aspirated engine is now capable of 191 horsepower and, with updated cylinder-deactivation technology, provides up to an EPA estimated rating of 26 mpg in the city, 33 mpg on the highway, and 29 mpg combined. These performance and efficiency figures are achieved with any fuel grade. The 2023 CX-30 will continue to feature standard i-Activ all-wheel drive, which enhances the crossover's dynamic performance.

The recipient of an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award the previous model year, all 2023 CX-30 models have been updated to be compliant with IIHS' newest safety protocols. These enhancements include the addition of rear side airbags, rear seat belt pre-tensioners, B and C-pillar improvements, and a shin pad to front and rear door trims.

CX-30 2.5 S

CX-30 comes with the latest i-Activ AWD system as standard, which enhances performance by focusing on improved driving dynamics, handling, and vehicle control that help the driver enjoy the experience on most terrains or in most conditions. Engaging driving dynamics are engineered into every aspect of vehicle development to help create a connection between car and driver. Mazda's unique i-Activ AWD system continuously monitors weight distribution and shifts power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers a near instant response to inputs. In addition, all CX-30 models are equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist as standard.

The standard CX-30 2.5 S features Mazda's updated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. This efficient powertrain delivers 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque with any fuel grade and is paired with a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with manual mode and sport mode. Standard i-Activsense safety features include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Mazda Connected Services is complementary for three years, which provides the owner with the ability to monitor and control the state of the CX-30 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app and includes in-car Wi-Fi hotspot for three-months or 2GB trial, whichever comes first2.

The well-appointed interior features an 8.8-inch center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other amenities include an eight-speaker sound system, dual USB inputs, seven-inch LCD multi-information gauge display, push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry system, black cloth seats, rearview camera, climate control, electronic parking brake, speed sensitive automatic power doors locks, and power windows with one-touch automatic up/down.

The stylish exterior of the CX-30 includes LED automatic on/off headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights, black rear roof spoiler, gray metallic 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, matte finish front grille, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

CX-30 2.5 S SELECT

Building upon all the standard features, the CX-30 2.5 S Select includes aluminum roof rails, which help benefit owners' active lifestyles with the additional roof storage. This package also features Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and turn signal lights integrated into the door mirrors to help owners drive with added confidence and safety. Notable upgrades include black leatherette seats, leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel with mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control buttons, Mazda advanced Keyless Entry, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air condition vents, rear armrest with cup holders, silver metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, and rear privacy glass.

CX-30 2.5 S PREFERRED

The CX-30 2.5 S Preferred package upgrades the Select with heated front seats with the driver's seat adding eight-way power adjustability, lumbar support, and seat memory. The interior is available in black or greige leatherette seats. Other features include a gloss black front grille, and the door mirrors add memory positioning and tilt when in reverse for enhanced visibility when parking.

CX-30 2.5 S CARBON EDITION

The 2023 CX-30 2.5 S Carbon Edition is a unique offering to help attract a wider range of customers. Carbon Edition is offered in Polymetal Gray exterior paint, which is exclusive for the naturally aspirated models, and complemented with red leather seats and interior. Accenting the unique color scheme are black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black heated door mirrors and a power moonroof. Carbon Edition models include all features found in the CX-30 2.5 S Preferred package.

CX-30 2.5 S PREMIUM

The CX-30 2.5 S Premium package elevates the Preferred package with many notable updates. Safety is enhanced with Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Front-lighting System. Paddle shifters are also equipped on the steering wheel helping further the connected feeling the driver has with the CX-30. Other features include Mazda Navigation, black or white leather seats, power liftgate, silver metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, LED signature illumination headlights and taillights, and gloss black side accents.

CX-30 2.5 TURBO PREMIUM

The CX-30 Turbo Premium model boosts the dynamic driving experience thanks to more horsepower and torque - max torque is available between 2,000 and 2,500 rpm for excellent off-the-line throttle response. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo four-cylinder engine produces 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium 93 octane fuel, while on regular 87 octane fuel it produces 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium package features a power liftgate, heated steering wheel with paddle shifters, available black or white leather seats, Bose 12-speaker premium audio, Mazda Navigation, Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front-lighting System, shark fin antenna, frameless auto-dim rearview mirror, heated door mirrors with memory positioning, and windshield wiper de-icer. This package also includes LED signature illumination headlights and taillights, gloss black exterior accents, and black metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels. Additionally, all CX-30 Turbo models are available in any exterior color, including premium paint options such as Polymetal Gray.

CX-30 2.5 TURBO PREMIUM PLUS

The CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus completes the exceptional packaging with the addition of many convenience features. This top-level package includes a 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, Rear Direction Base Safety, which includes Smart Brake Support-Rear and Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, Traffic Jam Assist, Homelink added to the frameless auto-dim rearview mirror, and auto-dim driver's door mirror.

MSRP3 FOR THE 2023 MAZDA CX-30 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model MSRP CX-30 2.5 S $22,950 CX-30 2.5 S Select $25,400 CX-30 2.5 S Preferred $28,220 CX-30 2.5 S Carbon Edition $29,290 CX-30 2.5 S Premium $31,060 CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium $33,800 CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus $35,400

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $595 Polymetal Gray Metallic $395 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $395

1 MSRP does not include $1,275 for destination and handling ($1,320 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

2 Mazda Connected Services is provided during a three-year trial period; annual subscription fees appl thereafter. A compatible phone with cellular or Wi-Fi services is necessary to access Mazda Connected Services features. Verizon is the service provider of Mazda Connect Wi-Fi. Trail or paid subscription required.

