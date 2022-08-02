2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition Furthers the Outdoor Experience

Three New Offerings for Customers to Personalize CX-50 to Best Fit their Active Lifestyles

On sale this fall, CX-50 Meridian Edition features exclusive 18-inch wheels and Falken all-terrain tires with a starting MSRP 1 of $39,950

of Apex Package enhances Meridian Edition with roof platform and more

Meridian Choice Package elevates remaining CX-50 models with essential outdoor accessories

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announces availability and pricing information for the 2023 CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition, a package designed for the most adventurous customers. Additionally, the Meridian Choice Package and the Apex Package will be added to the CX-50's already robust accessories offerings. Updated mid-year pricing on all 2023 CX-50 vehicles is also effective as of today.

CX-50 2.5 TURBO MERIDIAN EDITION

Produced at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) plant in Huntsville, Alabama, the Mazda CX-50 is a rugged and capable crossover SUV designed to complement the active lifestyles of customers in the North American market. Building off the standard Mazda CX-50 2.5 Turbo model and all the features equipped with it, the Meridian Edition package expands the vehicle's capabilities by providing outdoor-focused black metallic 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 225/60/18 all-terrain Falken Tires designed to take on challenging terrain while still feeling at home on the road. Aesthetically, the Meridian Edition is purposely designed to stand out and provide thoughtful outdoor utility. All-new headlight garnish, unique Meridian Edition-branded matte black hood graphic, black wheel locks and lug nuts, and side rocker panels help protect the CX-50 from outside elements while maintaining the vehicle's rugged appeal. Meridian Edition is exclusively offered in Polymetal Gray or Zircon Sand exterior paint, while the interior is only available in the new Terracotta leather with black interior accents.

All Meridian Edition vehicles are equipped with Mazda's standard i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD) system, Skyactiv-G 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine capable of 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium 93 octane fuel, or 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque on regular 87 octane fuel, and a responsive Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode. Meridian Edition also comes equipped with Mazda's Mi-Drive, that includes Normal, Sport, Off-Road, and Towing driving modes. In Towing Mode, when equipped with a Genuine Mazda Tow Hitch, it is capable of towing up to 3,500 lbs.

APEX PACKAGE

First seen during the reveal of the CX-50 last fall, Meridian Edition customers looking for the ultimate piece of adventure equipment can opt for the Apex Package upgrade. The package includes roof-mounted black crossbars, a roof platform and both front and rear splash guards. The roof platform allows customers to secure even more outdoor equipment or add the available rooftop tent from Mazda's accessories offerings.

MERIDIAN CHOICE PACKAGE

An available option for the remaining CX-50 models in either powertrain offering, Meridian Choice Package is a dealer-installed option offering similar outdoor-focused features that will help customers personalize any CX-50 to best fit their lifestyle. The Meridian Choice Package includes roof-mounted black crossbars, roof platform, front and rear splash guards, side rocker garnish, headlight garnish, and black wheel locks and lug nuts. This package also includes a matte black hood graphic with a different design from the one equipped on the Meridian Edition.

Mazda believes in the benefits of being in nature and that all CX-50 customers, from 2.5 S, 2.5 Turbo, or new Meridian Edition owners, should take time to experience the outdoors and pursue their passions. From surfing to mountain biking, from camping to skiing, Mazda has accessories to turn your vehicle into an essential partner for any journey. With the most robust accessories offering of any vehicle in the current Mazda lineup, the CX-50 is ready for all of life's adventures.

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 is now available in 10 packages with the addition of the Meridian Edition. Each provides customers a well-equipped vehicle with an impressive list of standard technology and safety features designed to meet their needs while providing the brand's renowned driving dynamics and enabling drivers to venture further into the outdoors. Effective August 2, 2022, mid-year pricing for all 2023 CX-50 models will increase by $750 and have a starting MSRP2 of $27,550. Also effective August 2, 2022, destination and handling (D&H) charges increased by $50 for 2023 CX-50 to $1,275 ($1,320 in Alaska).

To learn more about CX-50's accessories offerings, please visit your local Mazda dealership or MazdaUSA.com/vehicles/cx-50/accessories. For more information on the Mazda CX-50, please visit MazdaUSA.com.

Model MSRP CX-50 2.5 S $27,550 CX-50 2.5 S Select $28,950 CX-50 2.5 S Preferred $30,250 CX-50 2.5 S Preferred Plus $32,690 CX-50 2.5 S Premium $35,150 CX-50 2.5 S Premium Plus $37,150 CX-50 2.5 Turbo $37,150 CX-50 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition $39,950 CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium $40,300 CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus $42,300

Apex Package (Available on Meridian Edition Only) $1,235 Meridian Choice Package4 $1,899

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Premium $595 Polymetal Gray Metallic $395 Zircon Sand Metallic $395 Wind Chill Pearl $395

UPDATED MSRP3 FOR THE 2023 MAZDA CX-50 IS AS FOLLOWS:MERIDIAN PACKAGES:PREMIUM PAINT COLORS5:

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

1 MSRP does not include $1,275 for destination and handling ($1,320 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

2 MSRP does not include $1,275 for destination and handling ($1,320 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

3 MSRP does not include $1,275 for destination and handling ($1,320 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

4 Meridian Choice Package is a dealer-installed option; pricing does not include dealer labor costs

5 Available on select 2023 CX-50 models

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2023-mazda-cx-50-meridian-edition-furthers-the-outdoor-experience-301597655.html

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations