2023 Recognize Awards Honor Outstanding Workplace Cultures

Awardco honors the ten winners of this year's Recognize Awards for their incredible success in building a culture of recognition for all their employees.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco proudly announces the winners of the 2023 Recognize Awards, a prestigious accolade that celebrates organizations driving exceptional workplace cultures through strategic employee recognition efforts.

Winning one of these awards requires a strategy and execution that goes above and beyond in creating a culture of appreciation for every employee. Each winner goes through a rigorous nomination and selection process that highlights the success of each organization. This year's winners are:

Best Incentive Program: Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System

Best Recognition Strategy: Children's Medical Center of Omaha

Best Milestone Program: Universal Orlando Resort

Best Reward Program: America First Credit Union

Best Employee Engagement: Brooks Running

Best Change Management: Beckman Coulter

Best Offline Program: All Access Staging

Best Launch: Rush University Medical

Best Life Event Program: BNY Mellon

Best Global Strategy: Okta

Steve Sonnenberg, CEO of Awardco, commended the winners, stating, "These organizations exemplify the transformative impact of effective recognition strategies in nurturing engaged and motivated workforces. Their achievements stand as a testament to the power of recognizing and valuing employees."

Awardco is proud to recognize these exemplary organizations for their unwavering commitment to fostering thriving workplace environments through rewarding employee recognition.

For more information on the Recognize Awards and Awardco, visit www.awardco.com.

About Awardco

Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. It's the only employee recognition and total rewards platform to be a featured partner with Amazon Business. Awardco provides the largest reward network on the planet — all with zero markups. Coupled with the flexibility to build any number of recognition, incentive, milestone, or behaviorally driven programs, Awardco's platform drives employee loyalty. For more information, visit awardco.com.

